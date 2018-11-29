You are here

New York oil sinks under $50 on OPEC doubts

New York crude dipped below $50 on Thursday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 November 2018
Arab News
New York oil sinks under $50 on OPEC doubts

  West Texas crude hits 14-month low
  All eyes on G20 and OPEC meets
Updated 29 November 2018
Arab News
LONDON: New York oil sank Thursday under $50 on doubts over an OPEC output cut, while most stocks rose as the Federal Reserve hinted at a softer pace of interest rate hikes.
Investors meanwhile remain wary about the weekend’s crunch trade talks between US President Donald Trump and China counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.
The pound fell versus the dollar and euro one day after the UK government and Bank of England painted a bleak picture of the country’s economic future following Brexit.
Milan’s stocks index was one of the few falling into negative territory on lingering concerns over Rome’s budget deficit.
New York’s West Texas Intermediate crude, one of the world’s major oil contracts, slumped in morning deals to strike a near 14-month low at $49.41 per barrel.
European benchmark London Brent North Sea oil dived to $57.50, a level last seen in early October 2017.
Traders remain uncertain about whether OPEC and non-OPEC producers like Russia will agree to curb output at their Vienna gatherings next week.
“The oil market is clearly not 100 percent convinced that the OPEC+ will cut supplies next week, but the pressure is certainly building as prices continue to fall amid ongoing concerns over excessive supply and lower demand growth,” Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada told AFP.
“With WTI hovering around the $50 mark, it has given up more than 50 percent of its gains made since hitting a low in 2016.
“This represents a significant drop for a healthy market, which makes intervention from the OPEC+ group even more likely,” Razaqzada added.
However on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih and Russian leader Vladimir Putin both appeared to dent hopes of a deal.
“Comments by... Al-Falih and Russian President Putin gave rise to doubts that the OPEC+ group will be able to agree on a sufficiently comprehensive production cut when it meets in Vienna,” said Commerzbank analysts in a note to clients.
“Al-Falih made it clear that Saudi Arabia would not reduce production alone. Saudi Arabia in particular had recently stepped up its production hugely and was therefore chiefly responsible for the oversupply.”
Commerzbank analysts also noted that Putin indicated that key oil producer Russia is “absolutely fine” with an oil price at $60.
Oil had spiked to four-year peaks in October after OPEC and other global producers had snubbed pressure from Trump to lift output and dampen the market.
Prices have since tumbled however on rising production, Chinese growth fears, and easing concerns about the impact of sanctions on Iran.

China oil demand helps Saudi Arabia challenge Russia’s export crown

Updated 13 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
China oil demand helps Saudi Arabia challenge Russia's export crown

  Demand stirred up by new Chinese refiners pushing the Kingdom back into contention with Russia as top supplier to the world's largest oil buyer
  Saudi Aramco to sign five crude supply agreements that will take its 2019 contract totals with Chinese buyers to 1.67 million bpd.
Updated 13 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia is set to expand its market share in China this year for the first time since 2012, with demand stirred up by new Chinese refiners pushing the Kingdom back into contention with Russia as top supplier to the world’s largest oil buyer.
Saudi Arabia, the biggest global oil exporter, has been surpassed by Russia as top crude supplier to China in the past two years as private “teapot” refiners and a new pipeline drove up demand for Russian oil.
Now fresh demand from new refineries starting up in 2019 could increase China’s Saudi oil imports by between 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 700,000 bpd, nudging the OPEC kingpin back toward the top, analysts say.
Saudi Aramco said last week it will sign five crude supply agreements that will take its 2019 contract totals with Chinese buyers to 1.67 million bpd.
“With the recent crude oil supply agreements and potential increase of refinery capacity, the Saudis could overtake the Russians and reclaim (the) crown as the biggest crude exporter to China,” Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu said.
Saudi Arabia has already gained ground this year. China imported 1.04 million bpd of Saudi crude in the first 10 months of 2018, China customs data showed. This is equivalent to 11.5 percent of total Chinese imports, up from 11 percent in 2017, Reuters calculations showed.
Saudi Arabia’s market share in China could jump to nearly 17 percent next year, if buyers requested full contractual volumes, analysts from Rystad Energy and Refinitiv said, while growth in Russian supply to China could slow.
China imported 1.39 million bpd of Russian crude in January-October this year, about 15 percent of total Chinese imports, customs data showed. Russia had a 14 percent share at 1.2 million bpd in 2017.
“We expect Chinese imports of Russian crude to remain at a similar rate in 2019 as a large share of these Russian barrels are imported via pipeline,” Refinitiv analyst Mark Tay said.
The biggest boost to Saudi exports to China comes from contracts inked with new refineries starting up this year and next, owned by companies other than state oil giants Sinopec or PetroChina.
The contracts include 130,000 bpd to Dalian Hengli Petrochemical and up to 170,000 bpd to Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, each of which has a 400,000-bpd refinery.
Saudi Aramco has also agreed to increase Sinochem Corp’s supplies, which will be processed at its Quanzhou and Hongrun refineries. Sinopec, PetroChina and China National Offshore Oil Corp. have all kept their term Saudi volumes for next year unchanged.
Beijing-based consultancy SIA Energy expects Saudi crude imports to rise by 300,000 bpd in 2019, raising its market share
to 13.7 percent, but leaving it behind Russia.
“We expect lower Saudi crude demand from Hengli and Rongsheng as it is unlikely for them to run their refineries at full rate in 2019,” analyst Seng Yick Tee said.
A source familiar with Aramco’s export plans said there is tremendous appetite from China’s independents, and that it needed to be more aggressive in its marketing strategy.
The state oil company did move more swiftly to seal the most recent deals than it used to in the past, industry sources said.
Aramco’s first deal with Hengli was to supply 20 million barrels of crude, about 55,000 bpd, in 2018, said a senior source. “Hengli executed the 2018 deal nicely, which helped build trust,” he said.
Hengli is designed to process 90 percent Saudi crude, a mix of Arab Medium and Arab Heavy, while the remaining 10 percent is Brazilian Marlim crude. Rongsheng’s plant is identical to Hengli, the industry sources said.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.
Aramco is also supplying PetroChina’s refinery in China’s southwestern Yunnan province with about 4 million barrels a month of crude via a pipeline from Myanmar between July and November, Eikon data showed, although sources said talks for Saudi Arabia to acquire a stake in the refinery have stalled.
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday the company will push to expand its market share in China and is still looking for new refining deals there despite OPEC’s likely limits on output next year.
Saudi Aramco will supply up to 70 percent of the oil required at its 300,000-bpd joint venture refinery in Malaysia with Petronas. Between China and Malaysia alone, Saudi Arabia will have to increase exports to
Asia by more than 500,000 bpd next year.
This comes as OPEC is discussing production cuts of as much as
1.4 million bpd for next year to prop up oil prices.
Between balancing global supplies and increasing market in Asia, Aramco may decide to “forgo market share in other markets like the US, where the surge in domestic production will make it difficult for the Saudis to retain market share anyway,” Rystad’s Rodriguez-Masiu said.
Saudi’s oil shipments to the US have risen recently to above
1 million bpd, but US output is also increasing, said the source familiar with Saudi Aramco’s export plans.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Oil

