You are here

  • Home
  • Two Syrians detained in Lebanon on suspicion of killing Briton
﻿

Two Syrians detained in Lebanon on suspicion of killing Briton

A file photo showing portrait of British prominent Radio One host Gavin Ford posing in the Lebanese Radio station in the town of Beit Mery east of Beirut (AFP)
Updated 29 November 2018
AP
0

Two Syrians detained in Lebanon on suspicion of killing Briton

  • Two men entered 53-year-old Gavin Ford’s apartment on Monday to rob him
Updated 29 November 2018
AP
0

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces say they have detained two Syrian citizens who have confessed to this week’s killing of a well-known British radio presenter.
The ISF said in a statement Thursday that the two men entered 53-year-old Gavin Ford’s apartment on Monday to rob him before strangling him and hitting him with a sharp metal object.
It added that the assailants took Ford’s car and hid some of what they stole in their apartment north of Beirut.
ISF said police detained the first suspect, a 27-year-old man, on Wednesday and hours later detained the second suspect.
Police said Ford’s documents, cellular telephone and car keys were found in the suspects’ apartment.

Topics: radio one Lebanon gavin ford

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
British radio presenter found dead in Lebanon
0
Lifestyle
Play depicts Lebanon as building at risk of collapse

Award-winning photojournalist detained in China

Updated 28 November 2018
AFP
0

Award-winning photojournalist detained in China

  • A Chinese award-winning photojournalist vanished in the restive northwest region of Xinjiang
  • The wife of Lu Guang said she lost contact with him on the night of November 3
Updated 28 November 2018
AFP
0

BEIJING: A Chinese award-winning photojournalist vanished in the restive northwest region of Xinjiang earlier this month after he was reportedly detained by security agents, his wife said.
The wife of Lu Guang said she lost contact with him on the night of November 3 when he was in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, a heavily policed region where authorities are accused of running a network of internment camps.
Lu, a US resident, was visiting the region as a tourist and to teach and interact with local photographers, Xu Xiaoli said from New York, where she lives.
“I haven’t heard anything new,” Xu told AFP. “He had never been to Xinjiang before.”
Lu’s 25-year career as a photographer has produced many award-winning photos which delve into the dark side of China’s economic development and societal changes, documenting industrial pollution, worker abuse, AIDS-plagued villages, and the illegal export of African timber to China.
A World Press Photo awards winner, Lu had planned to travel from Xinjiang to southwestern Sichuan province on November 5 and rendezvous with a friend, who was unable to reach him, his wife said in a statement posted on Twitter.
She later heard through a friend that Lu had been held by state security and then taken to the city of Kashgar, a report which she said was confirmed to her by authorities in Lu’s hometown city of Yongkang, Zhejiang province.
“I’m extremely worried, and hoping for his safe return home as soon as possible!” Xu said in her Twitter statement.
Yongkang police told AFP they were unaware of the situation and calls to Xinjiang’s propaganda department went unanswered. Someone who picked up the phone at the police department in Kashgar hung up after hearing the call was from AFP.
Xinjiang, home to the mainly Muslim Uighur minority, has undergone a security crackdown prompted by clashes that have killed hundreds in recent years.
Up to a million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minority groups have been placed in political re-education camps in the region, according estimates cited by a United Nations panel.
Foreign journalists traveling to the region are frequently detained and followed by police to prevent and obstruct reporting on the internment camps and treatment of Uighurs.

Topics: China chinese media

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Sameera Madani, Saudi journalist
0
Middle-East
Russia ready to mediate between Palestinians and Israel -Lavrov

Latest updates

Random observations of a jet-lagged journalist arriving in Buenos Aires for the G20
0
Syria state TV says air defenses repelled missile attack
0
Tensions flare as world leaders fly to G20 forum
0
China oil demand helps Saudi Arabia challenge Russia’s export crown
0
TheFace: Nouf Altoaimi, Saudi Arabia’s first woman to be accredited as business valuer
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.