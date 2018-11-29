You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesian products exhibition launched in Jeddah
﻿

Indonesian products exhibition launched in Jeddah

Ambassador Jamal Balkhoyor, second left, with guests. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
0

Indonesian products exhibition launched in Jeddah

  • Indonesian products and services of trade, tourism and investment are being exhibited at the Indonesia Expo this year
  • Exposure of Indonesian products through this exhibition is expected to increasingly attract Saudis to do business with Indonesia
Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The first edition of an Indonesian products exhibition was inaugurated by Indonesian Consul General Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin and Vice Chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ziad bin Bassam Al-Bassam, on Wednesday. 

 The four-day exhibition, “Made in Indonesia Expo,” is being held  at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events and joined by 70 Indonesian exhibitors, aiming to increase non-oil and gas exports to Saudi Arabia.

Indonesian products and services of trade, tourism and investment are being exhibited at the Indonesia Expo this year. In addition, business forum and business-to-business meetings on a one-on-one basis are also being conducted on the sidelines of the event. 

“The exhibition being  is held for the first time after several decades as a result of close cooperation between the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah, Jeddah’s Chamber  as well as related Indonesian ministries and institutions in the development of national exports,” said the Indonesian consul general.

PT Wahyu Promo Citra, an event organizer, is hoping the exhibition will bring together Indonesian producers and Saudi  suppliers.

Along with “Made in Indonesia Expo,” the Indonesian government has carried out an official trade mission led by the director general of national export promotion at the  Ministry of Trade.

The consul general is optimistic that the Indonesia expo in Jeddah and trade mission are a golden opportunity for Indonesian entrepreneurs to expand the market for Indonesian products in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

“At (the) least, there are two large market segments here, Indonesian residents and Saudi citizens,” the consul general said, adding that there were more than 221,000 Hajj pilgrims and 1.2 million Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia each year visiting the holy land, not including the more than 350,000 Indonesians living in the Kingdom.

“They are all loyalists of Indonesian products,” said the consul general, adding that the influx of Indonesian pilgrims opened opportunities for local catering and accommodation services that need Indonesian products.

Market potential 

The population of Saudi Arabia, which reaches more than 30 million people, also offered potential market opportunities, he said. 

Exposure of Indonesian products through this exhibition is expected to increasingly attract Saudis to do business with Indonesia and at the same time invite more tourists from the Kingdom to visit Indonesia.

“People-to-people contact of Indonesia and Saudi Arabia has long been established, even before the two countries were formed, which contributes to the introduction of the Indonesian products and increasing interest of the people of Saudi Arabia in the products,” the consul general said.

Saripudin said that the potential of the large Saudi market could be seen from the improving performance of Indonesia’s non-oil and gas exports to Saudi Arabia. At the end of 2017, these exports reached $1.38 billion, up 3 percent compared to the same period in 2016, and there was a trade surplus of $627 million.

The solo exhibition for Indonesian products is a series of Indonesian promotional programs in Jeddah organized by the Indonesian Consulate. Not long ago, the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah launched a technology-based service. 

This platform is a starting point to digitize the Indonesian integrated promotional programs in Jeddah in facing the growing challenges.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia

Related

0
World
Indonesia aviation in spotlight after Lion Air crash
0
World
Lion Air pilots struggled to control plane that crashed in Indonesia

Saudi crown prince and Indian PM meet in Buenos Aires

Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi crown prince and Indian PM meet in Buenos Aires

  • The meeting took place ahead of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires
  • During the meeting, the crown prince accepted India's invitation for Saudi Arabia to join the initiative of the International Solar Energy Federation
Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Argentina and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments, the Saudi Press Agency (SPS) said on Friday.
The two leaders, who are attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said. 
The meeting took place at the crown prince’s residence in the Argentinean capital.
SPA said the two leaders reviewed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the political, security, economic, investment, agricultural, energy, cultural and technical fields.
"Investment opportunities in the field of infrastructure were discussed through (Saudi Arabia's) Public Investment Fund, as well as investment opportunities in the agricultural field in order to replace agricultural imports from other countries to the Kingdom," it said.
The crown prince and Modi also agreed on investing in solar energy, it added. 
Modi invited Saudi Arabia to join the initiative of the International Solar Energy Federation and the crown prince announced the Kingdom's acceptance of the invitation.

 

Topics: G20 Summit 2018 Narendra Modi Argentina BUENOS AIRES

Related

Special 0
World
Why the G20 matters now for both Saudi Arabia and the international community
0
Saudi Arabia
French president Macron to meet Saudi Arabia Crown Prince at G20 

Latest updates

Saudi crown prince and Indian PM meet in Buenos Aires
0
G20 opens under assault from Trump on collective action
0
Indonesia jailbreak leaves 90 inmates on the run
0
US pilots want more training on new Boeing jet after crash
0
French chef first woman to earn three Michelin stars in US
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.