FaceOf: Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Jerry Inzerillo
Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
  • Inzerillo has amassed decades of experience in the leisure, tourism and hospitality sectors
  • Inzerillo received his bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas in 1975
Tourism and entertainment impresario Jerry Inzerillo is CEO of the Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

The historic town and UNESCO site, which is near the Saudi capital Riyadh, will host the Middle East’s first Formula E race on Dec. 15.

Inzerillo, who was appointed to his current role by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is leading the heritage initiative to transform the area.

He said the partnership with Formula E was indicative of the Kingdom’s mission to deliver “world-class hospitality and share unforgettable experiences that reflect the state of the world today — diverse, authentic and embracing the future.”

Inzerillo has amassed decades of experience in the leisure, tourism and hospitality sectors. He was CEO of the Forbes Travel Guide from 2014 to 2018, president and CEO of IMG Artists from 2012 to 2014, and president of resort giant Kerzner International between 1991 and 2011.

Inzerillo received his bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas in 1975.

The Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority is leading efforts to bring the town to life and introduce it to the world, he said. 

“This wide-ranging project will offer an array of immersive experiences and attractions, including the development of open-air museums curated at the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage site.” 

He was honored with the Alexander Shulgin CEO of the Year in Tourism 2018 award, and is an accomplished keynote speaker, with several TEDx Talks to his name.

Saudi crown prince and Indian PM meet in Buenos Aires

  • The meeting took place ahead of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires
  • During the meeting, the crown prince accepted India's invitation for Saudi Arabia to join the initiative of the International Solar Energy Federation
JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Argentina and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments, the Saudi Press Agency (SPS) said on Friday.
The two leaders, who are attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said. 
The meeting took place at the crown prince’s residence in the Argentinean capital.
SPA said the two leaders reviewed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the political, security, economic, investment, agricultural, energy, cultural and technical fields.
"Investment opportunities in the field of infrastructure were discussed through (Saudi Arabia's) Public Investment Fund, as well as investment opportunities in the agricultural field in order to replace agricultural imports from other countries to the Kingdom," it said.
The crown prince and Modi also agreed on investing in solar energy, it added. 
Modi invited Saudi Arabia to join the initiative of the International Solar Energy Federation and the crown prince announced the Kingdom's acceptance of the invitation.

 

