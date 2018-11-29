FaceOf: Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Tourism and entertainment impresario Jerry Inzerillo is CEO of the Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

The historic town and UNESCO site, which is near the Saudi capital Riyadh, will host the Middle East’s first Formula E race on Dec. 15.

Inzerillo, who was appointed to his current role by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is leading the heritage initiative to transform the area.

He said the partnership with Formula E was indicative of the Kingdom’s mission to deliver “world-class hospitality and share unforgettable experiences that reflect the state of the world today — diverse, authentic and embracing the future.”

Inzerillo has amassed decades of experience in the leisure, tourism and hospitality sectors. He was CEO of the Forbes Travel Guide from 2014 to 2018, president and CEO of IMG Artists from 2012 to 2014, and president of resort giant Kerzner International between 1991 and 2011.

Inzerillo received his bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas in 1975.

The Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority is leading efforts to bring the town to life and introduce it to the world, he said.

“This wide-ranging project will offer an array of immersive experiences and attractions, including the development of open-air museums curated at the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage site.”

He was honored with the Alexander Shulgin CEO of the Year in Tourism 2018 award, and is an accomplished keynote speaker, with several TEDx Talks to his name.