You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Buying Today: Lassiq
﻿

What We Are Buying Today: Lassiq

Updated 29 November 2018
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
0

What We Are Buying Today: Lassiq

Updated 29 November 2018
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
0

Lassiq, which takes its name from the Arabic word for paste, is an online store based in Riyadh that supplies high-quality stickers that can be used to decorate your phone, laptop, notebook, or any other device or item.

The images offered by the shop, which delivers throughout the Kingdom, depict famous memes, favorite TV shows, characters from anime and cartoons, musicians and rock bands, and classic art such as the “Mona Lisa” and works by Vincent Van Gogh. 

Lassiq also offers designs based on the beautiful characters from the acclaimed animated films by Japan’s Studio Ghibli, including “Spirited Away,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” and “My Neighbor Totoro,” as well as popular book covers, space-themed sketches and pro-science stickers.

I have shopped at the store twice and received great customer service when enquiring about designs and shipping methods. I also received some free gifts. 

My MacBook Pro and I are both very happy with how much color — including some Van Gogh, Studio Ghibli and Harry Potter designs — these simple stickers have added to the grey skeleton my laptop used to be.

Topics: Lassiq stickers decors

Related

0
Fashion
What We Are Buying Today: Deem Perfume Library
0
Lifestyle
Where We Are Going Today: Majo’s Sliders

French chef first woman to earn three Michelin stars in US

Updated 12 min 44 sec ago
AFP
0

French chef first woman to earn three Michelin stars in US

  • Dominique Crenn said she hoped her success would inspire young woman to push ahead with their dreams
  • Atelier Crenn was launched in 2011, quickly earning its first Michelin star and a second in 2012
Updated 12 min 44 sec ago
AFP
0

LOS ANGELES: French chef Dominique Crenn on Thursday became the first woman in the United States to earn three Michelin stars for her modernist San Francisco restaurant Atelier Crenn.
“It’s an amazing recognition,” an elated Crenn told AFP after the announcement was made by the Michelin Guide. “Amazing for my team and all the work we have done over the years.”
Crenn said she had been celebrating and planned to party further with guests and her team later in the evening.
“Who knew that one day Dominique Crenn will get three Michelin stars with her team,” she gushed.
Crenn said she hoped her success would inspire young woman to push ahead with their dreams.
“I tell them today, ‘You can do anything you want to do’, it has nothing to do with gender,” she said. “Go out there and just do it.
“Never let someone stand in your way.”
SingleThread, another restaurant in the Bay Area, was also awarded three stars.
The Michelin Guide said in a statement that it was impressed by the food scene in the San Francisco area, especially as concerns this year’s laureates.
“In particular, the teams at Atelier Crenn and SingleThread should be extremely proud, as our inspectors were very impressed by the quality of the produce used in the preparation of the dishes,” it said. “This, along with their meticulous attention to detail, creativity, and dedication to delighting their customers, means they always offer diners a memorable and very enjoyable gastronomic experience.
“Without a doubt, they are definitely worth a special journey!“
The distinction bestowed on Crenn is a sweet rebuke for the 53-year-old chef, who was snubbed earlier this year by the 50 Best Restaurants guide.
Crenn, who grew up in France, has said that she inherited her interest in cuisine from her parents, who enjoyed fine dining.
She began her formal kitchen training in San Francisco in 1988 and in 1997 moved to Indonesia, heading the kitchen at the InterContinental Hotel in Jakarta.
She moved back to California in 1998, working as executive chef at a Manhattan Beach restaurant for several years.
Atelier Crenn was launched in 2011, quickly earning its first Michelin star and a second in 2012.

Topics: Dominique Crenn Atelier Crenn Michelin stars

Related

Special 0
Offbeat
Michelin-star Indian chef sacked in Dubai over anti-Islamic tweet
0
Food & Health
Homeless Lebanese dishwasher becomes Michelin-starred chef

Latest updates

Indonesia jailbreak leaves 90 inmates on the run
0
US pilots want more training on new Boeing jet after crash
0
French chef first woman to earn three Michelin stars in US
0
Saudi, Egyptian businessman agree to boost economic ties
0
Saudi crown prince stands on the steps of history
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.