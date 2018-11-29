You are here

Ad Diriyah: Jewel of the Kingdom now home to the Middle East’s first Formula E race

Ad Diriyah wiill be the setting for the first Formula E race in the Middle East next month. (Diriyah Gate Development Authority)
Ad Diriyah wiill be the setting for the first Formula E race in the Middle East next month. (Diriyah Gate Development Authority)
Ad Diriyah wiill be the setting for the first Formula E race in the Middle East next month. (Diriyah Gate Development Authority)
Ad Diriyah wiill be the setting for the first Formula E race in the Middle East next month. (Diriyah Gate Development Authority)
Ad Diriyah wiill be the setting for the first Formula E race in the Middle East next month. (Diriyah Gate Development Authority)
Updated 29 November 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Blocks of mud-brick buildings and short streets look like a mosaic of beiges and browns from a distance. The cool houses were once a shelter from the heat of the desert. Now, the historic area is a hub of urban life and a collection of outdoor museums curated at the At-Turaif Unesco world heritage site. 

Showing so much of the nation’s rich history, the historic area of Ad Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh is about to play host to an event that is a promise of the future.

The historic town will be the extraordinary setting for the first Formula E race in the Middle East next month.

Since the inception of motor racing as a sport, race locales have been as important as the race itself, attracting the world’s finest and most sophisticated auto enthusiasts,” Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority, said.

“Formula E in Ad Diriyah is a continuation of that tradition, offering fans a chance to enjoy the sport while accessing the best in hospitality, culture and community.”

Inzerillo said the partnership with Formula E is indicative of the Kingdom’s mission to deliver world-class hospitality and share unforgettable experiences - in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030.

Ad Diriyah is one of few global historical sites to join the suite of prominent destinations populating the electric motorsport circuit. 

Inzerillo added that as the Kingdom continues to embrace new technologies, develop renewable energy sources and invest in electrified mobility, hosting the Formula E race at Ad Diriyah represents the essence of Saudi Arabia – a gateway connecting the past and the future and a space for preservation, innovation and togetherness. 

Known as The Home of Kings and Heroes and just minutes from Riyadh, Ad Diriyah ushers in an era of E-racing in the Middle East by hosting Season 5’s inaugural ABB FIA Formula E Championship race on Dec. 15, 2018.

Located just minutes from Riyadh, Ad Diriyah is on the banks of the Wadi Hanifah, surrounded by lush agricultural lands. As communities grew in Wadi Hanifah, Ad Diriyah developed into a central gathering point in the Najd Region.

Saudi, Egyptian businessman agree to boost economic ties

Updated 30 November 2018
RASHID HASSAN
RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) and the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FECC) have agreed a joint strategy to boost economic cooperation between the countries.
The CSC said that a high-level delegation took part in a Saudi-Egyptian Business Forum in Egypt, coinciding with a visit to Cairo by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which the development of bilateral economic relations was discussed. Opportunities for cooperation in joint projects in Africa were also explored, along with ways for the two chambers to share their experiences in the areas of technical aid, finance, entrepreneurship and training.
The joint plan also includes the promotion of Saudi tourism in Egypt and a mechanism to help solve problems experienced by investors in both countries, and to enable the participation of Saudi businesses in the Egyptian Investment Conference next February.
The forum was organized under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi and Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohammad Shaker.
Al-Qassabi praised the Kingdom’s efforts to create a better environment for investment between the two countries, while Shaker said the electricity sector in Egypt is growing at an accelerated rate, which offers many investment opportunities.
CSC Chairman Sami Al-Obaidy said that Egypt represents a major economic opportunity for the Kingdom, and that trade between the two countries grew to about $7.2 billion in 2017.
The Kingdom ranks first in terms of Arab investments in Egypt, with more than 2,900 projects worth more than $27 billion, of which the Saudi contribution exceeds $5.7 billion.

