You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief steps up aid efforts in Bangladesh, Yemen
﻿

KSRelief steps up aid efforts in Bangladesh, Yemen

1 / 3
A team from KSRelief inspected projects implemented in Rohingya refugee camps in the town of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh on Wednesday. (SPA photo)
2 / 3
A team from KSRelief inspected projects implemented in Rohingya refugee camps in the town of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh on Wednesday. (SPA photo)
3 / 3
A team from KSRelief inspected projects implemented in Rohingya refugee camps in the town of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh on Wednesday. (SPA photo)
Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
0

KSRelief steps up aid efforts in Bangladesh, Yemen

  • KSRelief signed a contract to provide mobile medical and nutrition clinics worth more than $300,000 in aid of 3,000 displaced people near the country’s Hodeidah port
  • Saudi Arabia has also pledged $50 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees
Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has stepped up humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh and Yemen.

A team from KSRelief inspected projects implemented in Rohingya refugee camps in the town of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh on Wednesday.
They distributed food rations consisting of rice, cereals and vegetable oil, helping more than 27,000 people and more than 5,000 families. 
The initiative, taken in conjunction with the UN World Food Programme, aims to tackle food insecurity and malnutrition within these camps. 
The team also inspected bridges and drainage networks built through the center’s relief operations.
KSRelief officials also visited a school for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, where they spoke with pupils about the challenges they face and met with UN officials to evaluate and explore ways to further enhance their joint ventures. 
In Yemen, KSRelief signed a contract to provide mobile medical and nutrition clinics worth more than $300,000 in aid of 3,000 displaced people near the country’s Hodeidah port.
More than 20,000 displaced Yemenis have benefitted from KSRelief programs so far, said Abdullah Al-Moallem, the center’s director of health and environmental aid.
The latest initiative is one of many health services operating throughout the country, he added.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia pledged $50 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees, which has been hit by the withdrawal of all US funding.
KSRelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said that this grant aims at alleviating the suffering of more than three million Palestinians as well as Palestinians refugees in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the fields of education, health, relief and protection.

 

 

 

Topics: KSRelief Yemen Bangladesh

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief, WHO strengthen cooperation in Yemen
0
KSA grants $84.7bn in aid to 79 countries: KSRelief chief

UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Argentina, her spokesman confirmed on Friday.
The meeting will take place at 2000 GMT.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Buenos Aires Wednesday ahead of the summit that is due to start on Friday and will last two days.

Following his arrival, the Saudi crown prince met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments.
The two leaders, who are attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said. 

Topics: UK Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Egypt arrests Briton on suspicion of spying: family
0
US ambassador to Yemen accuses Iran of stoking regional conflicts
0
UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince
0
French premier to meet with protesters amid anger over taxes
0
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan enthralls audiences in Riyadh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.