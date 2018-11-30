KSRelief steps up aid efforts in Bangladesh, Yemen

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has stepped up humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh and Yemen.

A team from KSRelief inspected projects implemented in Rohingya refugee camps in the town of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

They distributed food rations consisting of rice, cereals and vegetable oil, helping more than 27,000 people and more than 5,000 families.

The initiative, taken in conjunction with the UN World Food Programme, aims to tackle food insecurity and malnutrition within these camps.

The team also inspected bridges and drainage networks built through the center’s relief operations.

KSRelief officials also visited a school for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, where they spoke with pupils about the challenges they face and met with UN officials to evaluate and explore ways to further enhance their joint ventures.

In Yemen, KSRelief signed a contract to provide mobile medical and nutrition clinics worth more than $300,000 in aid of 3,000 displaced people near the country’s Hodeidah port.

More than 20,000 displaced Yemenis have benefitted from KSRelief programs so far, said Abdullah Al-Moallem, the center’s director of health and environmental aid.

The latest initiative is one of many health services operating throughout the country, he added.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia pledged $50 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees, which has been hit by the withdrawal of all US funding.

KSRelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said that this grant aims at alleviating the suffering of more than three million Palestinians as well as Palestinians refugees in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the fields of education, health, relief and protection.