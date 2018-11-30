You are here

Saudi judicial delegation visits Egypt to discuss cooperation

Majdi Abul-Ela (L), president of the Egyptian Court of Cassation, presenting a plaque to Judge Salman bin Mohammed Al-Nashwan, secretary-general of the Saudi Supreme Judicial Council. (Supplied photo)
Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
Saudi judicial delegation visits Egypt to discuss cooperation

  One of the topics discussed was the development of the Saudi judicial system in line with the developments in Egyptian and international laws to achieve justice at a faster rate
Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Majdi Abul-Ela, president of the Egyptian Court of Cassation and president of the Higher Judicial Council, has received a high-ranking Saudi judicial delegation to discuss judicial cooperation.
The Saudi delegation is headed by Judge Salman bin Mohammed Al-Nashwan, president of the Court of Appeal and secretary-general of the Saudi Supreme Judicial Council, and his accompanying delegation at the grand court’s office in Cairo. 
The two parties discussed ways in which their countries’ judicial systems could cooperate, and the development of the Saudi judicial system in line with the developments of Egyptian and international laws to achieve justice at a faster rate. 
The parties reviewed the history of Egyptian-Saudi relations and exchanged the shield of the two sides. The Saudi delegation is visiting to review all Egyptian judicial systems, especially the Court of Cassation, the cassation office and its technical office.
The meeting was attended by the leaders of the Court of Cassation, from the assistant to the president of the court. The visit will extend over four days.

 

UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Argentina, her spokesman confirmed on Friday.
The meeting will take place at 2000 GMT.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Buenos Aires Wednesday ahead of the summit that is due to start on Friday and will last two days.

Following his arrival, the Saudi crown prince met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments.
The two leaders, who are attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said. 

