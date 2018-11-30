Saudi judicial delegation visits Egypt to discuss cooperation

JEDDAH: Majdi Abul-Ela, president of the Egyptian Court of Cassation and president of the Higher Judicial Council, has received a high-ranking Saudi judicial delegation to discuss judicial cooperation.
The Saudi delegation is headed by Judge Salman bin Mohammed Al-Nashwan, president of the Court of Appeal and secretary-general of the Saudi Supreme Judicial Council, and his accompanying delegation at the grand court’s office in Cairo.
The two parties discussed ways in which their countries’ judicial systems could cooperate, and the development of the Saudi judicial system in line with the developments of Egyptian and international laws to achieve justice at a faster rate.
The parties reviewed the history of Egyptian-Saudi relations and exchanged the shield of the two sides. The Saudi delegation is visiting to review all Egyptian judicial systems, especially the Court of Cassation, the cassation office and its technical office.
The meeting was attended by the leaders of the Court of Cassation, from the assistant to the president of the court. The visit will extend over four days.