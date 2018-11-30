Saudi crown prince stands on the steps of history

JEDDAH: A picture of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his tour of Arab states went heavily viral on social media this week. It showed him with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa along with their delegates standing on the famous steps of the Royal Al-Qudaibiya Palace located in the Bahraini capital of Al-Manama.

It was on the same palace steps that a picture of Saudi Arabia’s founding father, King Abdul Aziz, once stood with his Bahraini brethren, headed by Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, on his third visit in 1939.

The palace has hosted many important political and economic conferences and plays a prominent role in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s foreign affairs. It is also where the Council of Ministers’ weekly cabinet meetings take place.

The Crown Prince’s stop in Bahrain was part of a tour that included Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Tunis, before he travelled to Buenos Aires for this weekend’s G20 summit.