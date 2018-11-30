You are here

Saudi crown prince stands on the steps of history

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Bahrain with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa along with their delegates standing on the famous steps of the Royal Al-Qudaibiya Palace. (AFP)
Rawan Radwan
  • Mohammed bin Salman posed with Bahrain Crown Prince and their delegates at Al-Qudaibiya Palace
  • A similar photo was taken of Saudi Arabia’s founding father, King Abdul Aziz, in 1939
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: A picture of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his tour of Arab states went heavily viral on social media this week. It showed him with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa along with their delegates standing on the famous steps of the Royal Al-Qudaibiya Palace located in the Bahraini capital of Al-Manama.  

It was on the same palace steps that a picture of Saudi Arabia’s founding father, King Abdul Aziz, once stood with his Bahraini brethren, headed by Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, on his third visit in 1939.

The palace has hosted many important political and economic conferences and plays a prominent role in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s foreign affairs. It is also where the Council of Ministers’ weekly cabinet meetings take place. 

The Crown Prince’s stop in Bahrain was part of a tour that included Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Tunis, before he travelled to Buenos Aires for this weekend’s G20 summit.

 

 

Saudi crown prince and Indian PM meet in Buenos Aires

Arab News
Saudi crown prince and Indian PM meet in Buenos Aires

  • The meeting took place ahead of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires
  • During the meeting, the crown prince accepted India's invitation for Saudi Arabia to join the initiative of the International Solar Energy Federation
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Argentina and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments, the Saudi Press Agency (SPS) said on Friday.
The two leaders, who are attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said. 
The meeting took place at the crown prince’s residence in the Argentinean capital.
SPA said the two leaders reviewed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the political, security, economic, investment, agricultural, energy, cultural and technical fields.
"Investment opportunities in the field of infrastructure were discussed through (Saudi Arabia's) Public Investment Fund, as well as investment opportunities in the agricultural field in order to replace agricultural imports from other countries to the Kingdom," it said.
The crown prince and Modi also agreed on investing in solar energy, it added. 
Modi invited Saudi Arabia to join the initiative of the International Solar Energy Federation and the crown prince announced the Kingdom's acceptance of the invitation.

 

