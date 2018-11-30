Business executives from Saudi Arabia and Egypt agree to boost economic ties

UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Argentina, her spokesman confirmed on Friday.

The meeting will take place at 2000 GMT.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Buenos Aires Wednesday ahead of the summit that is due to start on Friday and will last two days.

Following his arrival, the Saudi crown prince met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments.

The two leaders, who are attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said.