You are here

  • Home
  • Business executives from Saudi Arabia and Egypt agree to boost economic ties
﻿

Business executives from Saudi Arabia and Egypt agree to boost economic ties

Saudi, Egyptian businessman at a Business Forum in Cairo on Nov. 27, 2018. (Supplied photo)
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
RASHID HASSAN
0

Business executives from Saudi Arabia and Egypt agree to boost economic ties

Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
RASHID HASSAN
0

RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) and the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FECC) have agreed a joint strategy to boost economic cooperation between the countries.
The CSC said that a high-level delegation took part in a Saudi-Egyptian Business Forum in Egypt, coinciding with a visit to Cairo by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which the development of bilateral economic relations was discussed. Opportunities for cooperation in joint projects in Africa were also explored, along with ways for the two chambers to share their experiences in the areas of technical aid, finance, entrepreneurship and training.
The joint plan also includes the promotion of Saudi tourism in Egypt and a mechanism to help solve problems experienced by investors in both countries, and to enable the participation of Saudi businesses in the Egyptian Investment Conference next February.
The forum was organized under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi and Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohammad Shaker.
Al-Qassabi praised the Kingdom’s efforts to create a better environment for investment between the two countries, while Shaker said the electricity sector in Egypt is growing at an accelerated rate, which offers many investment opportunities.
CSC Chairman Sami Al-Obaidy said that Egypt represents a major economic opportunity for the Kingdom, and that trade between the two countries grew to about $7.2 billion in 2017.
The Kingdom ranks first in terms of Arab investments in Egypt, with more than 2,900 projects worth more than $27 billion, of which the Saudi contribution exceeds $5.7 billion.

Topics: Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FECC) Saudi-Egyptian Business Forum Cairo

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi judicial delegation visits Egypt to discuss cooperation
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi efforts to promote Kingdom as destination praised

UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
0

UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

Updated 30 November 2018
Arab News
0

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Argentina, her spokesman confirmed on Friday.
The meeting will take place at 2000 GMT.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Buenos Aires Wednesday ahead of the summit that is due to start on Friday and will last two days.

Following his arrival, the Saudi crown prince met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments.
The two leaders, who are attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said. 

Topics: UK Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia's crown prince arrives at G20 summit in Argentina
Lebanon finance minister, World Bank urge formation of government
0
Egypt arrests Briton on suspicion of spying: family
0
US ambassador to Yemen accuses Iran of stoking regional conflicts
0
UK PM May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.