French chef first woman to earn three Michelin stars in US

The distinction bestowed on Dominique Crenn is a sweet rebuke for the 53-year-old chef, who was snubbed earlier this year by the 50 Best Restaurants guide. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated 30 November 2018
AFP
French chef first woman to earn three Michelin stars in US

  • Dominique Crenn said she hoped her success would inspire young woman to push ahead with their dreams
  • Atelier Crenn was launched in 2011, quickly earning its first Michelin star and a second in 2012
Updated 30 November 2018
AFP
LOS ANGELES: French chef Dominique Crenn on Thursday became the first woman in the United States to earn three Michelin stars for her modernist San Francisco restaurant Atelier Crenn.
“It’s an amazing recognition,” an elated Crenn told AFP after the announcement was made by the Michelin Guide. “Amazing for my team and all the work we have done over the years.”
Crenn said she had been celebrating and planned to party further with guests and her team later in the evening.
“Who knew that one day Dominique Crenn will get three Michelin stars with her team,” she gushed.
Crenn said she hoped her success would inspire young woman to push ahead with their dreams.
“I tell them today, ‘You can do anything you want to do’, it has nothing to do with gender,” she said. “Go out there and just do it.
“Never let someone stand in your way.”
SingleThread, another restaurant in the Bay Area, was also awarded three stars.
The Michelin Guide said in a statement that it was impressed by the food scene in the San Francisco area, especially as concerns this year’s laureates.
“In particular, the teams at Atelier Crenn and SingleThread should be extremely proud, as our inspectors were very impressed by the quality of the produce used in the preparation of the dishes,” it said. “This, along with their meticulous attention to detail, creativity, and dedication to delighting their customers, means they always offer diners a memorable and very enjoyable gastronomic experience.
“Without a doubt, they are definitely worth a special journey!“
The distinction bestowed on Crenn is a sweet rebuke for the 53-year-old chef, who was snubbed earlier this year by the 50 Best Restaurants guide.
Crenn, who grew up in France, has said that she inherited her interest in cuisine from her parents, who enjoyed fine dining.
She began her formal kitchen training in San Francisco in 1988 and in 1997 moved to Indonesia, heading the kitchen at the InterContinental Hotel in Jakarta.
She moved back to California in 1998, working as executive chef at a Manhattan Beach restaurant for several years.
Atelier Crenn was launched in 2011, quickly earning its first Michelin star and a second in 2012.

Sharks return to Thai bay popularised by 'The Beach'

Updated 22 min 30 sec ago
AFP
Sharks return to Thai bay popularised by ‘The Beach’

  • The bay, circled by dramatic limestone cliffs on Ko Phi Phi Ley island, was made famous by the 2000 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio
  • The movie prompted hordes of tourists to sweep in on a daily of flotilla of motor boats, damaging the coral ecosystem and eroding the once pristine white sand beach
Updated 22 min 30 sec ago
AFP
BANGKOK: Thai conservationists have welcomed footage of reef sharks gliding through the azure waters of Maya Bay as a “positive sign” of recovery six months after the closure of a tourist hot-spot made famous by the movie “The Beach.”
The bay, circled by dramatic limestone cliffs on Ko Phi Phi Ley island, was made famous by the 2000 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
But the movie prompted hordes of tourists to sweep in on a daily of flotilla of motor boats, damaging the coral ecosystem and eroding the once pristine white sand beach.
Authorities shut the park temporarily to the public in June but later extended the closure indefinitely to let the bay recover.
On Friday park officials shared video of dozens of blacktip reef sharks serenely swimming close to the beach — images unimaginable just weeks ago as tourists jostled for selfies on the white sand.
“Come and count sharks!” the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department said in a Facebook post.
“It’s a good sign that Maya Bay has changed and that change is positive,” the post added.
A Thai marine biologist prominent in the campaign to close Maya Bay hailed the shark video as “beyond imagination, unbelievable.”
“How do I feel? Tearful,” Thon Thamrongnawasawat said in a Faceboook post.
“At the beginning I never thought (the rehabilitation) would be as good as this in only six months.”
Authorities have not said if, or when, the bay will open.
“The reef will take a longer time to recover,” an official from the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department said requesting anonymity.
Thailand’s idyllic beaches are under increasing strain from huge numbers of tourists and accompanying development in remote and fragile ecosystems.
The country drew around 35 million visitors last year.
Many flock to the town of Krabi where boat trips carried visitors to nearby islands replete with opportunities for snorkelling and selfies — among them Maya Bay.

