US pilots want more training on new Boeing jet after crash

In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo a Boeing 737-MAX 8 is parked outside Boeing Co.'s 737 assembly facility in Renton, Washington. Southwest Airlines says its pilots will get more instruction on an automated anti-stall system on certain new Boeing jets, and American Airlines pilots are also seeking more training. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Updated 30 November 2018
AP
DALLAS: Southwest Airlines says its pilots will get more instruction on an automated anti-stall system on certain new Boeing jets, and American Airlines pilots are also seeking more training. The system is under scrutiny after a deadly crash in Indonesia.
The developments came Thursday after Boeing technical experts met separately with pilots from both airlines.
Indonesian investigators are probing whether pilots on an Oct. 29 Lion Air flight were overwhelmed when incorrect sensor readings activated the anti-stall system and automatically pushed the nose of their plane down. The Boeing 737 MAX plunged into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.
The anti-stall system differs from those in previous Boeing 737 models. Pilots at American and Southwest say Boeing didn’t explain the changes in the new plane’s operating manual.
Boeing says the MAX is safe and that there is a procedure for stopping the nose-down command. The Chicago-based company, however, is considering whether software changes in the anti-stall system are needed.
Modern planes use sensors outside the fuselage to measure airspeed and the pitch of the plane’s nose. The sensors can malfunction, however, and safety experts have suggested that Boeing will have to change the automated anti-stall system of the 737 MAX — which entered service last year — to prevent it from responding to a single erroneous reading.
Southwest Airlines said all of its pilots will get additional classroom and simulator training by the end of the year. Airline spokeswoman Brandy King said the training will include recognizing and reacting to situations in which the nose might be pointed too high, and unreliable sensor readings.
Boeing representatives met Sunday with leaders of the pilots union at Southwest. The union declined to comment on the meeting.
Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines pilot and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, said several members of his union met with Boeing’s lead engineer and chief test pilot for the 737 MAX on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas. He said they quizzed the Boeing experts on how erroneous readings from a single sensor could trigger the nose-down command.
American Airlines pilots who were already familiar with the 737 got 56 minutes of training on a tablet computer when learning to fly the MAX, and “it seemed to suffice,” said Tajer, who is a pilot himself, “but clearly there is more to this aircraft.”
A Boeing spokesman said the company always examines aircraft design and operation after any accident or incident.
“Boeing continues to evaluate the need for software or other changes as we learn more from the ongoing investigation,” said the spokesman, Charles Bickers.
A spokesman for American declined to say whether the airline had agreed to the union’s request for more training, saying only that the airline was working with the union.
At the end of October, Southwest had 26 Boeing 737 MAX jets, American had 16, and United Airlines had seven, according to Boeing figures.

PARIS: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will meet with some protesters’ representatives on Friday in an effort to calm tensions over rising taxes, a first since the movement started two weeks ago.
The government’s move comes amid calls for a new actions Saturday across France, including on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, where a protest last weekend degenerated into violence.
Motorists protesting against a fuel tax hike have been joined since by farmers, white collar workers, retirees and others in the “yellow jackets” movement that now involves a broad range of demands related to the country’s high cost of living.
Their list of demands include tax cuts, the creation of a citizens’ assembly, state-funded subsidies to help companies boost hiring, and higher pensions and a higher national minimum salary.
Protesters call themselves the “yellow jackets” in reference to the fluorescent security jackets they wear, items that are mandatory in French cars.
They have widely used social media to organize their demonstrations.
Their anger has been fueled by a broadening range of issues related to the cost of living in France, rising prices and the high tax levels. They also denounce perceived elitism by President Emmanuel Macron, seen as being out-of-touch with ordinary people.
Recent polls show that up to 80 percent of people are sympathetic to the movement.
“Mr. Macron, you don’t deserve to eat my chickens,” poultry farmer Alois Gury said in a video made with his mobile phone, wearing a yellow jacket in his farm hangar as hens cackled. The video of the 33-year-old farmer from eastern France quickly went viral this week on French social media.
The chef at the Elysee presidential palace, Guillaume Gomez, has since said the farmer wasn’t among his suppliers.
Gury said he works 80 hours a week to earn just 700 euros ($790) a month.
“I’m in trouble ... My mother is buying 50 euros ($56) in grocery shopping every Tuesday because I don’t have the money,” he said.
The farmer is just one example of the diversity of the movement and the breadth of anger at Macron.
Prominent figures among the “yellow jackets” include a truck driver living south of Paris who makes live videos on Facebook, a singer from southern France who wrote a humoristic song to tell Macron “we want to pay less” and a 33-year-old founder of an online cosmetic shop who launched an online petition for a fuel tax cut that reached 1 million signatures.
A 51-year-old accordion player from western France, Jacline Mouraud, is considered a precursor of the movement since she posted a video on Facebook in mid-October which has tallied over 6 million views.
“We get in our car and we are considered someone who will potentially pay,” Mouraud said, mentioning the fuel tax hike and fines generated by road radars. “We are fed up!“
Philippe acknowledged Wednesday in France’s lower house of parliament that “in the last 10 years, the purchasing power has decreased. That’s a fact, that’s indisputable.”
The prime minister said his government’s economic policies aim to “making work pay, ensuring that growth returns.”
The government has so far maintained the fuel tax hikes, which are meant to help reduce France’s dependence on fossil fuels.

