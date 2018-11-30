Germany jails Syrian refugee for planning car bomb attack

You are here

Police in front of a residential building in Schwerin, Germany, October 31, 2017, after German police arrested a 19-year-old Syrian suspected of planning a bomb attack in Germany. (Reuters)
BERLIN: A German court on Friday sentenced a Syrian refugee to six and a half years in jail for planning an extremist attack using a car bomb.
The 20-year-old, named as Yamen A., was in the process of acquiring the chemical products and materials necessary to build a bomb when he was arrested in the northeastern town of Schwerin in October 2017.
At the time, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said “a serious attack has been prevented.”
According to prosecutors, Yamen A. planned to kill or injure about “200 people” with a car bomb at an undisclosed location in Germany.
He discussed bomb-making instructions in online chat groups and repeatedly tried to manufacture the powerful explosive TATP, his trial at Hamburg’s higher regional court revealed.
Prosecutors had sought a punishment of five and a half years, but judges opted for a longer sentence given the accused’s “determination” to carry out an attack, DPA news agency reported.
“You wanted to take lives, and in doing so endanger the security of the state,” said presiding judge Ulrike Taeubner.
Yamen A. arrived in Germany in 2015 at the height of the refugee influx to avoid military service at home.
Investigators believe he was radicalized over the Internet by mid-2017 and became a supporter of Daesh.
Germany remains on high alert over the risk of extremist attacks, having suffered several in recent years.
The bloodiest, claimed by Daesh, was a truck rampage through a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016 that left 12 people dead.

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said no effort should be spared to help victims of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Iran’s western border with Iraq that injured more than 700 people, most suffering minor wounds, state television reported on Monday.
The Sunday night earthquake was felt in at least seven provinces of Iran, but most strongly in Kermanshah, where last year more than 600 people were killed and thousands injured in the country’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.
“Rouhani has ordered officials to do whatever is necessary to provide help for the victims of the earthquake,” TV reported.
The head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society, Mahmoud Mohammadi Nasab, told TV that there were no fatalities.
TV aired footage of damaged houses in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Kermanshah where some people remain homeless following last year’s 7.3 magnitude quake.
“We have had 729 injured, 700 of them have been treated and released ... some 18 people have been hospitalized,” Houshang Bazvand, governor of the western province of Kermanshah, told state TV.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA said another two earthquakes measuring 5.2 and 4.6 on the Richter scale had jolted Sarpol-e Zahab on Monday morning following Sunday’s earthquake and 161 aftershocks.
Fears of aftershocks forced many people to spend the night out on the streets in cold weather. The quake triggered landslides in some areas, but Iranian authorities said rescue teams had access to all towns and villages.
Iran sits astride major fault lines and is prone to frequent tremors. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the historic city of Bam.
Sunday’s tremor was also felt in Kuwait and the Iraqi capital Baghdad as well as in Irbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and other Iraqi provinces, but no damage was reported.

Topics: earthquake Hassan Rouhani Iran

