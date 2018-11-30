You are here

  • Home
  • Iran quake injures more than 700, Rouhani orders relief effort
﻿

Iran quake injures more than 700, Rouhani orders relief effort

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said no effort should be spared to help earthquake victims on Iran’s western border with Iraq. Above, Rouhani speaks at the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, this month. (AP Photo)
Updated 54 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran quake injures more than 700, Rouhani orders relief effort

  • The Sunday night earthquake was felt in at least seven provinces of Iran, but most strongly in Kermanshah
  • Fears of aftershocks forced many people to spend the night out on the streets in cold weather
Updated 54 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said no effort should be spared to help victims of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Iran’s western border with Iraq that injured more than 700 people, most suffering minor wounds, state television reported on Monday.
The Sunday night earthquake was felt in at least seven provinces of Iran, but most strongly in Kermanshah, where last year more than 600 people were killed and thousands injured in the country’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.
“Rouhani has ordered officials to do whatever is necessary to provide help for the victims of the earthquake,” TV reported.
The head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society, Mahmoud Mohammadi Nasab, told TV that there were no fatalities.
TV aired footage of damaged houses in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Kermanshah where some people remain homeless following last year’s 7.3 magnitude quake.
“We have had 729 injured, 700 of them have been treated and released ... some 18 people have been hospitalized,” Houshang Bazvand, governor of the western province of Kermanshah, told state TV.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA said another two earthquakes measuring 5.2 and 4.6 on the Richter scale had jolted Sarpol-e Zahab on Monday morning following Sunday’s earthquake and 161 aftershocks.
Fears of aftershocks forced many people to spend the night out on the streets in cold weather. The quake triggered landslides in some areas, but Iranian authorities said rescue teams had access to all towns and villages.
Iran sits astride major fault lines and is prone to frequent tremors. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the historic city of Bam.
Sunday’s tremor was also felt in Kuwait and the Iraqi capital Baghdad as well as in Irbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and other Iraqi provinces, but no damage was reported.

Topics: earthquake Hassan Rouhani Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
Iranian media: 79 injured in earthquake in southern Iran
0
Middle-East
Rouhani: New US sanctions have no effect on Iran economy

Suu Kyi to be stripped of freedom of Paris award

Updated 30 November 2018
AFP
0

Suu Kyi to be stripped of freedom of Paris award

  • Mayor Anne Hidalgo decided to revoke the honor because of the ‘multiple violations of human rights recorded in Myanmar’
  • Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi, once feted as a democracy icon, has fallen out of favor in the West over her inaction in the face of the crackdown on the mostly Muslim Rohingya
Updated 30 November 2018
AFP
0

PARIS: Paris city will strip Aung San Suu Kyi of her honorary freedom of the French capital over her failure to speak out against a crackdown on Myanmar’s Rohingya minority, a mayor’s spokeswoman said Friday.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo decided to revoke the honor because of the “multiple violations of human rights recorded in Myanmar and the violence and persecution by Myanmar’s security forces against the Rohingya minority,” the spokeswoman told AFP.
The move, which follows similar decisions by Glasgow, Edinburgh and Oxford, would make Myanmar’s de facto leader the first person to lose the freedom of the French capital, a purely symbolic award.
The move will be finalized by the city council at a meeting in mid-December, the spokeswoman said.
Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi, once feted as a democracy icon in the mold of Nelson Mandela for leading opposition to Myanmar’s military junta, has fallen out of favor in the West over her inaction in the face of the crackdown on the mostly Muslim Rohingya.
More than 700,000 Rohingya fled violence in the Buddhist-majority country last year, mostly to neighboring Bangladesh.
A UN rights team found evidence of widespread murder, rape, torture and arson and called for top generals to be prosecuted for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Hidalgo’s office said the mayor wrote to Suu Kyi late last year to “express her concern and call for respect for the rights of the Rohingya minority,” but that the letter went unanswered.
Suu Kyi’s supporters argue that she has no powers to rein in the army.
She has already been stripped of her honorary Canadian citizenship and her Amnesty International’s “Ambassador of Conscience Award.”

Topics: Paris Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

0
World
Myanmar by-election rare local test for Aung San Suu Kyi
0
World
Canada strips Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship

Latest updates

Wilder, Fury ready to rumble in LA showdown
0
Iran quake injures more than 700, Rouhani orders relief effort
0
Suu Kyi to be stripped of freedom of Paris award
0
Trump joins leaders of Canada, Mexico to sign new trade pact
0
Tunisia arrests 12 suspected Daesh members, dismantles cells: ministry
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.