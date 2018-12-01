You are here

Mukalla and Aden receive Saudi oil products grant

Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed al-Jaber speaks to The Associated Press in Mukalla, Yemen, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP)
Updated 01 December 2018
Arab News
  • Jaber said that the second batch contains 65,000 tons of diesel and 32,000 tons of fuel
JEDDAH: After the distribution of the first batch of the Saudi oil products grant, a vessel carrying 17,000 tons of diesel and 13,000 tons of fuel arrived in the port of Mukalla in Hadramout province. This will be used for power supply plants in Hadramout, Mahara, Shabwa, Marib and Al-Jouf.
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber said that the grant aims to enhance the economic situation and standard of living, as well as provide electricity around the clock.
Jaber said that the second batch will arrive tomorrow at the port of Aden and contains 65,000 tons of diesel and 32,000 tons of fuel, and will operate 64 power plants in 10 Yemeni provinces.

JEDDAH: Meteorologists in Saudi Arabia have issued a red warning for heavy rain in Madinah province.
Civil defense teams have been deployed in preparation to respond to any flooding.
Heavy rain has caused flooding across the Kingdom in recent weeks with a number of fatalities and disruption for transport.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection said Friday further torrential rain was forecast for several regions of the Kingdom.
They include Tabuk, Madinah and its coastal areas, Al-Jouf, the Northern Border Region and Hail. Thunderstorms are also expected in the Makkah area, including its coastal areas, as well as in the southwestern highlands.
Maj. Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al-Shammari, a civil defense spokesman in Tabuk, said they were working on clearing recent floodwaters in inundated areas, valleys and coastlines throughout the province.
He said they had received several emergency calls from people, some of whom had there homes flooded in Taima and were forced to evacuate.
Civil defense teams in Amlaj rescued a family of seven people who were swept away by floods in a mountainous area. They are all escaped unharmed.
Al-Shammari warned of the dangers of floods and rain, stressing the need for citizens and residents to cooperate and follow the warnings issued by the civil defense. 
It also warned people to stay away from valleys, as they will be at risk of being swept away by floods or exposed to electric currents.

