JEDDAH: After the distribution of the first batch of the Saudi oil products grant, a vessel carrying 17,000 tons of diesel and 13,000 tons of fuel arrived in the port of Mukalla in Hadramout province. This will be used for power supply plants in Hadramout, Mahara, Shabwa, Marib and Al-Jouf.
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber said that the grant aims to enhance the economic situation and standard of living, as well as provide electricity around the clock.
Jaber said that the second batch will arrive tomorrow at the port of Aden and contains 65,000 tons of diesel and 32,000 tons of fuel, and will operate 64 power plants in 10 Yemeni provinces.
Mukalla and Aden receive Saudi oil products grant
