You are here

  • Home
  • Macron and Abe seek to avert Renault-Nissan row
﻿

Macron and Abe seek to avert Renault-Nissan row

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands during a meeting in the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 01 December 2018
Reuters
0

Macron and Abe seek to avert Renault-Nissan row

Updated 01 December 2018
Reuters
0

TOKYO/PARIS: France and Japan’s leaders attempted to avert a diplomatic row over the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance on Friday, meeting for bilateral talks in the wake of the surprise arrest of its Chairman Carlos Ghosn in Japan.
With the carmaking alliance facing its biggest test after the ousting of Ghosn as chairman of Nissan and affiliate Mitsubishi over financial misconduct allegations, French President Emmanuel Macron sat down with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.
Ghosn’s arrest to face accusations including the under-reporting of income has triggered new attempts by Nissan to weaken Renault’s control of the Franco-Japanese alliance, adding to challenges facing Macron at home in France.
Macron, whose government has repeatedly pressed Japan to share evidence unearthed by Nissan’s internal investigation into Ghosn, “restated his firm wish that the alliance should be preserved, along with the stability of the group,” an Elysee official said after Friday’s meeting with Abe.
The Japanese leader told Macron that “the legal process must be allowed to take its course,” the French official added.
LEADERLESS
Tokyo authorities on Friday extended Ghosn’s detention for a second time, by the maximum-allowed 10 days, local media reported. Prosecutors must file charges by Dec. 10 or arrest Ghosn for new crimes to hold him beyond that date.
Tokyo prosecutors declined to comment. Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ghosn’s detention has left the global auto alliance without its leader and main interlocutor with the French government, which owns 15 percent of Renault and wants to maintain the ownership structure enshrining its control of the partnership.
But Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has made clear that Nissan wants to weaken the control of its smaller parent as it carries out a governance review.
Renault’s 43.4 percent Nissan stake ensures an effective voting majority at shareholder meetings, while Nissan’s reciprocal 15 percent Renault holding carries no voting rights.
The Macron-Abe talks came against the backdrop of a diplomatic spat over comments by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said that his Japanese counterpart Hiroshige Seko had agreed in earlier talks that the cross-shareholdings should be left unchanged.
PROTEST LETTER
Seko angrily denied any such agreement through a rare official letter of protest sent to Le Maire, Japanese daily newspaper Mainichi Shimbun reported.
Officials for both of the ministries involved declined to comment on the letter or the incident.
Le Maire also came in for criticism from Renault staff representatives concerned for the alliance.
“The government should know their place and stay there,” said a union official at the French carmaker. “This kind of overreaching may be counter-productive.”
As economy minister, Macron had masterminded the French government’s surprise increase to its Renault stake in 2015, raising concern within Nissan that the Elysee sought to wield more influence over the Japanese company.
Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi “emphatically reiterated” their commitment to the alliance on Thursday after executives met in Amsterdam for the first time since Ghosn’s arrest.
A review of the capital structure was not discussed at the meeting, Mitsubishi CEO Osamu Masuko said.

Related

0
Business & Economy
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi reaffirm commitment to alliance
0
Business & Economy
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn denies allegations

Slowing of oil production leads experts to predict peak oil demands

Updated 01 December 2018
Richard Wachman
0

Slowing of oil production leads experts to predict peak oil demands

Updated 01 December 2018
Richard Wachman
0

LONDON: The prospect that global oil demand will gradually slow and eventually peak has created a cottage industry of executives and commentators trying to predict the point at which demand will peak. 

But in a new report from the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies, seen by Arab News, the organization argues that this focus seems misplaced.  

“The date at which oil demand will stop growing is highly uncertain and small changes in assumptions can lead to vastly different estimates,” it suggested.  

More importantly, said the OIES, there is little reason to believe that once it does peak, oil demand will fall sharply. 

 

“The world is likely to demand large quantities of oil for many decades to come. Rather, the significance of peak oil is that it signals a shift in paradigm — from an age of (perceived) scarcity to an age of abundance — and with it is likely to herald a shift to a more competitive market environment.”  

This change in paradigm is expected to pose material challenges for oil-producing economies as they try both to ensure that their oil is produced and consumed, and at the same time diversify their economies.”

OIES said: “It seems likely that many low-cost producers will delay the pace at which they adopt a more competitive “higher volume, lower price” strategy until they reduce the “social costs” of oil production associated with using oil revenues to finance many other aspects of their economy, such as health-care provision or public-sector employment. 

OIES added that it was unlikely that oil prices would stabilize around a level in which many of the world’s major oil-producing economies were running large and persistent fiscal deficits.  

“As such, the average level of oil prices over the next few decades is likely to depend more on developments in the social cost of production across the major oil producing economies than on the physical cost of extraction,” said the OIES paper.

Decoder

“Peak oil” is the point, in theory, at which the maximum rate of crude extraction is reached and then goes into terminal decline.

Latest updates

Scandal-hit US archdiocese to file for bankruptcy
0
2020 Olympic organizers working for boxing at Games despite freeze
0
Lost idol: New wave of Myanmar youth activists look beyond Suu Kyi
0
Countering China: US, Japan and India push for open Asia
0
Caravan migrants in Mexico fill new border shelter after rains force exodus
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.