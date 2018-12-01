You are here

Saudi tourism bosses set up digital center to ensure development

Saudi Tourism Minister Prince Sultan bin Salman speaks during an interview with Reuters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia July 5, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 01 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi tourism bosses set up digital center to ensure development

  SCTH to establish the center to make digital technology the catalyst and base for development
Updated 01 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: As part of its efforts to achieve the tourism goals set by Vision 2030, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) is to establish a “digital transformation center” to ensure digital technology drives the development of tourism and other related sectors.
SCTH President Prince Sultan bin Salman issued a decision to establish the center to make digital technology the catalyst and base for development.
The decision to establish the center is an extension of efforts by the commission to realize Vision 2030’s aims relating to the development of digital infrastructure and the governance of digital transformation.

Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rain as red weather warning issued for Madinah

Updated 46 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rain as red weather warning issued for Madinah

Updated 46 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Meteorologists in Saudi Arabia have issued a red warning for heavy rain in Madinah province.
Civil defense teams have been deployed in preparation to respond to any flooding.
Heavy rain has caused flooding across the Kingdom in recent weeks with a number of fatalities and disruption for transport.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection said Friday further torrential rain was forecast for several regions of the Kingdom.
They include Tabuk, Madinah and its coastal areas, Al-Jouf, the Northern Border Region and Hail. Thunderstorms are also expected in the Makkah area, including its coastal areas, as well as in the southwestern highlands.
Maj. Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al-Shammari, a civil defense spokesman in Tabuk, said they were working on clearing recent floodwaters in inundated areas, valleys and coastlines throughout the province.
He said they had received several emergency calls from people, some of whom had there homes flooded in Taima and were forced to evacuate.
Civil defense teams in Amlaj rescued a family of seven people who were swept away by floods in a mountainous area. They are all escaped unharmed.
Al-Shammari warned of the dangers of floods and rain, stressing the need for citizens and residents to cooperate and follow the warnings issued by the civil defense. 
It also warned people to stay away from valleys, as they will be at risk of being swept away by floods or exposed to electric currents.

