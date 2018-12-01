Saudi tourism bosses set up digital center to ensure development

JEDDAH: As part of its efforts to achieve the tourism goals set by Vision 2030, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) is to establish a “digital transformation center” to ensure digital technology drives the development of tourism and other related sectors.
SCTH President Prince Sultan bin Salman issued a decision to establish the center to make digital technology the catalyst and base for development.
The decision to establish the center is an extension of efforts by the commission to realize Vision 2030’s aims relating to the development of digital infrastructure and the governance of digital transformation.
