FaceOf: Dr. Maram Al-Otaibi, an assistant professor at Medical City at King Saud University

﻿

Dr. Maram Al-Otaibi
Updated 01 December 2018
Arab News
  • Al-Otaibi has been a passionate advocate for health education since her university days
  • Al-Otaibi spent time interning at Prince Sultan Military Medical City, King Saud Medical City, and the Security Forces Hospital
JEDDAH: Dr. Maram Al-Otaibi is an assistant professor and consultant in molecular genetics at Medical City at King Saud University (her alma mater), where she has worked since June 2017.

Al-Otaibi has been a passionate advocate for health education since her university days. As an undergraduate, she gave first-aid classes to high-school students and volunteered for the Charitable Health Society for Patient Care, as well as participating in a patient counseling competition and helping to organize the Pharmacy Club.

After graduating with a degree in clinical pharmacy in 2015, Al-Otaibi spent time interning at Prince Sultan Military Medical City, King Saud Medical City, and the Security Forces Hospital, before she took a job as a pharmacist at King Saud Medical City in 2016. She was promoted to acting supervisor of in-patient pharmacies the following year, before beginning her current job.

Speaking at the first Jubail Health Conference on Thursday, in a session on sickle cell anemia, Al-Otaibi said that research confirms an urgent need to change current protocols and controls to create more effective examination programs. She also suggested a national registry system should be implemented to establish a database of alpha and beta thalassemia (an inherited blood disorder similar to sickle cell disease).

Sickle cell disease is on the increase, and experts at the conference stressed the importance of raising public awareness of a disorder that affects 300,000 newborns every year, and of measures that can help prevent it.

Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rain as red weather warning issued for Madinah

Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rain as red weather warning issued for Madinah

JEDDAH: Meteorologists in Saudi Arabia have issued a red warning for heavy rain in Madinah province.
Civil defense teams have been deployed in preparation to respond to any flooding.
Heavy rain has caused flooding across the Kingdom in recent weeks with a number of fatalities and disruption for transport.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection said Friday further torrential rain was forecast for several regions of the Kingdom.
They include Tabuk, Madinah and its coastal areas, Al-Jouf, the Northern Border Region and Hail. Thunderstorms are also expected in the Makkah area, including its coastal areas, as well as in the southwestern highlands.
Maj. Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al-Shammari, a civil defense spokesman in Tabuk, said they were working on clearing recent floodwaters in inundated areas, valleys and coastlines throughout the province.
He said they had received several emergency calls from people, some of whom had there homes flooded in Taima and were forced to evacuate.
Civil defense teams in Amlaj rescued a family of seven people who were swept away by floods in a mountainous area. They are all escaped unharmed.
Al-Shammari warned of the dangers of floods and rain, stressing the need for citizens and residents to cooperate and follow the warnings issued by the civil defense. 
It also warned people to stay away from valleys, as they will be at risk of being swept away by floods or exposed to electric currents.

