Makkah governor receives police chief

﻿

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal receives Director of Makkah Police Gen. Fahd bin Mutlaq Al-Osaimi on Friday. SPA
Updated 01 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal received Director of Makkah Police Gen. Fahd bin Mutlaq Al-Osaimi who presented a copy of the thesis that got him a Ph.D. degree recently.

Umm Al-Qura University represented by the Department of History, College of Sharia and Islamic Studies has awarded Al-Osaimi the Ph.D. degree with an excellent grade in modern history in his thesis titled: “Reconciliation in the Saudi Regin (1902-2015).” 

The thesis is based on five chapters covering the following themes: The reconciliation projects and types, the historical evolution of reconciliation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the establishment of reconciliation associations during the last two decades, the discussion of the preparation and qualification of family reformers and the impact of reconciliation on achieving the internal stability.

Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rain as red weather warning issued for Madinah

Arab News
Updated 01 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Meteorologists in Saudi Arabia have issued a red warning for heavy rain in Madinah province.
Civil defense teams have been deployed in preparation to respond to any flooding.
Heavy rain has caused flooding across the Kingdom in recent weeks with a number of fatalities and disruption for transport.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection said Friday further torrential rain was forecast for several regions of the Kingdom.
They include Tabuk, Madinah and its coastal areas, Al-Jouf, the Northern Border Region and Hail. Thunderstorms are also expected in the Makkah area, including its coastal areas, as well as in the southwestern highlands.
Maj. Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al-Shammari, a civil defense spokesman in Tabuk, said they were working on clearing recent floodwaters in inundated areas, valleys and coastlines throughout the province.
He said they had received several emergency calls from people, some of whom had there homes flooded in Taima and were forced to evacuate.
Civil defense teams in Amlaj rescued a family of seven people who were swept away by floods in a mountainous area. They are all escaped unharmed.
Al-Shammari warned of the dangers of floods and rain, stressing the need for citizens and residents to cooperate and follow the warnings issued by the civil defense. 
It also warned people to stay away from valleys, as they will be at risk of being swept away by floods or exposed to electric currents.

