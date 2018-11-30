Makkah governor receives police chief

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal received Director of Makkah Police Gen. Fahd bin Mutlaq Al-Osaimi who presented a copy of the thesis that got him a Ph.D. degree recently.

Umm Al-Qura University represented by the Department of History, College of Sharia and Islamic Studies has awarded Al-Osaimi the Ph.D. degree with an excellent grade in modern history in his thesis titled: “Reconciliation in the Saudi Regin (1902-2015).”

The thesis is based on five chapters covering the following themes: The reconciliation projects and types, the historical evolution of reconciliation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the establishment of reconciliation associations during the last two decades, the discussion of the preparation and qualification of family reformers and the impact of reconciliation on achieving the internal stability.