﻿

What’s your status? Ten facts to mark the 30th World AIDS Day

A woman walks by the Pyramid of Cestius is illuminated in red for the World AIDS Day, in Rome, on Friday, Nov. 30 2018. (AP)
Updated 01 December 2018
Reuters
  • The first cases of AIDS are reported among gay men in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York
  • The disease is found in several European countries, including Britain and France
LONDON: The global campaign to end AIDS has made significant strides but the epidemic remains one of the world’s leading public health challenges, affecting almost 37 million people.
Campaigners say one of the biggest challenges in the fight to end AIDS is encouraging people to get tested and making them aware of treatment and prevention services.
The theme of the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day, which shows support for people living with HIV and commemorates those who have died, is “Know your Status.”
- About 35 million people have died from AIDS- or HIV-related illnesses since 1981, including 940,000 in 2017.
- Increased awareness and access to antiretroviral drugs have more than halved the number of AIDS-related deaths since 2004.
- An estimated 77 million people have become infected with HIV since the start of the epidemic in 1981, including 1.8 million in 2017.
- Every week, almost 7,000 young women aged between 15 and 24 are infected with HIV.
- In sub-Saharan Africa young women are twice as likely to be living with HIV than men.
- South Africa has the world’s highest HIV prevalence, with almost one in five people infected.
- One in four people, about 9 million, are unaware that they are HIV-positive.
- UNAIDS wants nine in 10 people to know their status by 2020.
- Almost 22 million people were accessing antiretroviral drugs in 2017, compared with 8 million in 2010.
- Eight out of 10 pregnant women living with HIV received treatment in 2017, compared with less than half in 2010. Sources: UNAIDS, World Health Organization, Avert, HIV.gov

India checking report IL&FS employees held hostage by staff in Ethiopia

NEW DELHI: India has asked Ethiopia to investigate a report that employees of an Indian company, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), have been taken hostage by staff in Ethiopia, a government source said on Saturday.
Seven Indian employees of the debt-laden IL&FS company have been held hostage by Ethiopian staff because of non-payment of salaries, according to messages posted on Twitter by those saying they were being held.
An India’s foreign ministry official said India was discussing the matter “on priority” with Ethiopian authorities and the management of IL&FS.
“We are doing our best to ensure a settlement of this matter,” said the official, who declined to be identified.
An IL&FS spokesman in India declined to comment.
The Indian government took control of IL&FS last month after it defaulted on some of its debt, triggering wider concerns about risk in the country’s financial system.
The infrastructure financing and development company had over the years developed road, township and water-treatment projects in India and abroad.
Neeraj Raghuwanshi, who said he was one of the seven employees held hostage, has been calling for help on Twitter since Nov. 27.
“Situations are beyond our control, please #help before mishappening,” Raghuwanshi said late on Friday in a tweet, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the foreign minister to intervene.
Raghuwanshi said the seven IL&FS employees were held in three different locations in Ethiopia, following delayed salaries to staff and non-payment of local government taxes.
Another IL&FS member of staff who said he was being hostage, Khurram Imam, wrote on Twitter they were facing “lots of problems like foods, water, electricity.”
Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the tweets or claims made by people saying they were held hostage.
Raghuwanshi did not respond to an email seeking comment while Imam could not be reached for a comment.

