South Korea says North Korean soldier defects to South

This handout taken on an unconfirmed date and released by the South Korean Defence Ministry on November 22, 2018 shows a South Korean soldier (R) shaking hands with a North Korean soldier (L) near the Military Demarcation Line (yellow signboard) during a recent operation to construct a tactical road to support a joint war remains recovery project in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon. (AFP)
Updated 01 December 2018
AP
  • The defection comes as the North and South Korean militaries push to reduce tensions across their border
SEOUL, South Korea: A North Korean soldier fled across a heavily fortified border to defect to South Korea early Saturday, the military in Seoul said, just as the rivals began taking steps to reduce military tensions.
South Korean soldiers escorted the defector to safety after finding him moving south of the eastern side of the military demarcation line that bisects the Koreas, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
South Korean authorities plan to question the defector over the details of his escape. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had not observed any unusual activity from North Korean troops in the area where the defection happened.
It comes as the North and South Korea have pushed to implement a wide-ranging military agreement reached in September to reduce tensions across their border.
The North’s official media hasn’t reported about Saturday’s case. Pyongyang has frequently accused Seoul of kidnapping or enticing its citizens to defect. About 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea, mostly traveling via China, since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Last November, a North Korean soldier was critically wounded in a jointly controlled area after he fled to the South amid a hail of bullets fired by his former comrades. The soldier, Oh Chong Song, survived and told a Japanese newspaper last month that he had been drinking after getting into unspecified trouble with his friends. He said he kept going after breaking through a checkpoint in a military jeep because he became fearful of being executed.
South Korea says the military agreement, which also included creating buffer zones along the Koreas’ land and sea boundaries and a no-fly zone above the border, is an important trust-building step that would help stabilize peace and advance reconciliation between the rivals. But critics say the South risks conceding some of its conventional military strength before North Korea takes any meaningful steps on denuclearization, as the larger nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang seemingly drift into a stalemate.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Friday that the Korean militaries completed removing 20 front-line guard posts and land mines from a border area where they plan to start their first-ever joint search for remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The Koreas and the US-led UN Command recently finished removing firearms and troops from the jointly controlled area at the border village of Panmunjom, and eventually plan to allow tourists to freely move around there.

International NGOs shutter operations amid crackdown in Pakistan

Updated 40 min 29 sec ago
AFP
ISALAMABAD: Eighteen international NGOs were set to shutter their operations in Pakistan Friday weeks after receiving an expulsion order from officials as the country continues to harden its policies toward aid groups.
The eviction of the NGOs comes 60 days after they received formal notice from the interior ministry, ordering the organizations to liquidate their operations and exit the country by November 30.
“It is a very sad day for the team. They had to say goodbye to their colleagues and to the children they were helping,” Beng Yeoh — World Vision’s Regional Director — told AFP, adding that 31 members of its local staff were now without a job.
World Vision — one of the world’s largest NGOs — said it has provided aid to an estimated 800,000 people in the past three years.
Johannesburg-based ActionAid — which supports a range of development and women’s rights projects — also closed its doors in “response to an order from the Pakistani government.”
The group has spent 11 years operating in Pakistan where it worked with an estimated 1.4 million people, said ActionAid’s general secretary Adriano Campolina.
“The end of their vital work is a worrying development for civil society in a country where a fifth of the population is still living in poverty,” he added.
An Islamabad-based diplomat slammed the move by Pakistani authorities, calling the crackdown “outrageous.”
“The decision to close 18 charities in such an untransparent way is outrageous. Pakistan has put its paranoia ahead of the welfare of its people, and its international reputation,” the diplomat added.
The expulsion follows years of mounting mistrust of aid groups by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, in a country where conspiracy theories are rife and spying accusations against foreigners common.
Visits by intelligence agencies to aid offices are now common, while staff movements are restricted and questions about their motives the norm.
Pressure was ratcheted up in 2015 when the interior ministry asked foreign NGOs to re-register to ensure the “transparency” of their finances and operations.
The Pakistani foreign ministry had defended the measures, citing a lack of transparency from the NGOs in question.
According to an estimate of the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum, the 18 targeted organizations supported up to 11 million people.
An additional 20 foreign NGOs have also threatened with deportation, sources familiar with the matter told AFP.

