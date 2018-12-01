You are here

Lost idol: New wave of Myanmar youth activists look beyond Suu Kyi

Thinzar Shun Lei Yi speaks at a march for press freedom in Yangon, Myanmar, September 1, 2018. (REUTERS)
Reuters
  • 44 journalists and 142 activists have faced trial since the Suu Kyi government took power
Reuters
YANGON: Myanmar youth activist and television host Thinzar Shun Lei Yi would once have called herself one of Aung San Suu Kyi’s greatest fans. Now, she is one of her most vocal critics.
The 27-year-old belongs to a small but high-profile group of liberal activists, many former die-hard Suu Kyi supporters, who are growing increasingly disillusioned with the administration they voted into power with sky-high hopes three years ago.
“I lost my idol, I’m confused, frustrated and lost,” said Thinzar Shun Lei Yi, who hosts an ‘Under 30’ talk show on a popular local website.
“Most of the activists and youths are now thinking: ‘What is next’, ‘What will happen?’, ‘What can we do?’ At this stage, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is going her own way and nobody can intervene, and she won’t listen to civil society organizations,” she said, using the honorific for women in Myanmar.
While Suu Kyi continues to inspire devotion among many ordinary Burmese, the emergence of a dissenting youth movement – driven by anger over her handling of ethnic minorities, including the Muslim Rohingya, as well as curbs on the media and civil society – presents a new challenge for her administration.
At stake is the future of Myanmar’s transition toward democracy after years of military rule. With a general election looming in 2020, the country’s first civilian government in decades is confronted by growing divisions among activists who once coalesced around her National League for Democracy party.
NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt said the party was trying to win over young people, increasing the budget for education and supporting vocational training programs.
“The youth and the people expected a lot from our government,” he said. “We couldn’t live up to their expectations, we admit. But we are doing our best.”
Suu Kyi took power in 2016 after a landslide election win, vowing to continue democratic reforms and end the country’s long-running civil wars.
Since then, the administration has come under pressure over its response to a military crackdown against the Rohingya minority that the United Nations has described as “ethnic cleansing” with “genocidal intent,” as well as faltering peace talks with ethnic armed groups and a stagnating economy.

FREE SPEECH
Activists say the civilian government has also become increasingly authoritarian, failing to use its overwhelming parliamentary majority to scrap colonial-era laws used to stifle dissent, while tightening restrictions on civil society.
In recent months, they have staged several protests, including an anti-war march in the commercial capital of Yangon in May that ended in scuffles. A total of 17 people were charged with unlawful protest, including Thinzar Shun Lei Yi. Their trial is ongoing.
“Sensitive issues are banned, and protesters arrested and beaten,” she said. “The National League of Democracy, the party using the name of democracy, must respect democracy and human rights.”
According to free speech organization Athan, which means ‘Voice’ in Burmese, 44 journalists and 142 activists have faced trial since the Suu Kyi government took power.
The group’s founder, poet and activist Maung Saung Kha, is one of them. He was also among the protesters charged alongside Thinzar Shun Lei Yi in May. Four months later, in September, they both helped organize another demonstration, this time for free speech.
Facing the crowd, Maung Saung Kha – who is still an NLD member – donned the orange shirt traditionally worn by his party’s lawmakers and draped a green jacket resembling military garb over it. Armed with a copy of the state-run daily newspaper The Mirror, he began beating journalists gathered nearby.
“The government has failed to use its power to protect people’s rights,” he told Reuters.
Myo Nyunt, the party spokesman, said the government was cooperating with non-governmental organizations, but their activities needed to be examined case-by-case.
“If it is not related to security or not a divisive issue among ethnics, we accept them,” he said. “We are going forward to democracy so we acknowledge the role of NGOs, but we have concerns that NGOs are being influenced by sponsors instead of being independent.”

“ACKNOWLEDGE ROHINGYA“
While she has no control over the military, Suu Kyi has faced international criticism for failing to defend the Rohingya, more than 730,000 of whom fled a sweeping army cracking in western Rakhine state in 2017, according to UN agencies. The crackdown was launched in response to insurgent Rohingya attacks on security forces.
Myanmar denies almost all the allegations of atrocities made by refugees, saying the army was carrying out a legitimate campaign against terrorists.
While many among Myanmar’s Buddhist majority revile the Rohingya, the young activists offer a rare sympathetic voice.
“We acknowledge Rohingya. We totally denounce the fact that they are referred to as ‘Bengali’,” said Maung Saung Kha, referring to a term commonly used in Myanmar to imply the Rohingya are interlopers from Bangladesh, despite a long history in the country.
“We haven’t seen any acknowledgement or punishment for the things that happened,” he said. “The refugees will not come back as long as these people think of them as less than humans, and that it is not a crime to kill them.”
Khin Sandar, another young activist facing unlawful protest charges, spent months campaigning for the NLD ahead of the 2015 election but lost faith in Suu Kyi over her handling of the Rakhine crisis.
Her family was affected in a wave of communal violence in 2012, when not only Rohingya but members of the Kaman Muslim minority, who also face discrimination but unlike the Rohingya are considered Myanmar citizens, were driven from their homes. They live in crowded internal displacement camps outside the Rakhine state capital Sittwe and are subjected to severe restrictions on movement.
In a speech after last year’s violence, Suu Kyi said all residents of Rakhine “have access to education and health care services without discrimination.”
“My own nephew and nieces are still living in the Sittwe camps and they don’t have those rights,” said Khin Sandar. “I was shocked. How can she say that in her speech?” Afterwards, she said, she quit her job as researcher for an NLD lawmaker.
While the youth activists represent only a small segment of Myanmar society they are increasingly influential in the grassroots activism scene, while their protests and public comments have attracted significant attention from media and from their vast social media followings.
Mostly in their 20s and 30s, they highlight the gulf between Myanmar’s young population – the median age is 27 – and its aging leadership, comprised of mostly men in their 60s and 70s.
“Myanmar is a very conservative country, these young people especially from Yangon are now challenging that,” said Myat Thu, a political analyst from the Yangon School of Political Science.
“In order to have a revolution of ideas, not many people need to know. They will spread it gradually.”

Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (AFP)
AP
Chiefs’ Hunt cut over video showing alleged altercation with woman

  • Hunt is listed as the suspect in one of them and a woman, Abigail Ottinger, is the suspect in the other one
  • Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns in helping Kansas City make the playoffs
AP
KANSAS CITY, Missouri: The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night after video surfaced that showed the NFL’s reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February.
The team issued a statement shortly after the NFL had placed Hunt on its Commissioner Exemption List that said the running back lied when asked about the incident by team officials. The team said “the video today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”
Hunt was at the Chiefs’ facility earlier Friday in preparation for Sunday’s trip to Oakland, but he was excused and sent home shortly after TMZ posted the video online. It shows Hunt being restrained several times by friends before pushing a woman to the ground, where he proceeds to kick her.
Police were called to the scene during the Feb. 10 incident, no charges were filed. The police did not respond to several requests for comment Friday night.
“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue,” the Chiefs said. “As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions.”
The Chiefs and the NFL have been aware of Hunt’s incident since it occurred, but much like the case involving former Ravens running back Ray Rice, the shocking video brought a new dimension to the case. It showed Hunt lunging toward a woman and several others in the hotel hallway, and the second-year pro being restrained several times before knocking two people down.
While no charges were filed from the altercation, two police reports were created. Hunt is listed as the suspect in one of them and a woman, Abigail Ottinger, is the suspect in the other one.
Hunt also was involved in a June incident, according to TMZ, in which he allegedly punched a man at an Ohio resort. The man Hunt struck declined to press charges.
“I want to apologize for my actions. I deeply regret what I did,” Hunt said in a statement issued to several outlets shortly after he was released. “I hope to move on from this.”
When asked about the incidents in training camp, Hunt said “I’ve learned from it.” When asked to elaborate on what he learned, he replied: “Just be in the right place at the right time.”
Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns in helping Kansas City make the playoffs. He had run for 824 yards this season, with seven touchdowns passing and seven more receiving, in helping the Chiefs to a 9-2 start and a stranglehold on the AFC West.
Spencer Ware is expected to take over as the lead running back.
Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt was asked several times about Hunt’s incidents in the offseason, and he acknowledged that “young men are not always going to make the best decisions.”
“We have a strong support system, both with the coaching staff and also our player development that works with young guys and talks to them about the situations that they want to be in,” Clark Hunt said during training camp. “Obviously he had a very big year on the field last year. I’m sure he learned some lessons this offseason and hopefully won’t be in those kind of situations in the future.”
He won’t be as a member of the Chiefs.
Domestic violence has been a major issue in the NFL in recent years, one that struck home in Kansas City in 2012 when Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher killed his girlfriend before killing himself at the team’s practice facility. Belcher was later found to have suffered from CTE.
The most memorable incident came in 2014, when a video showed Rice knocking out his then-fiancee in an elevator in an Atlantic City hotel. Rice was originally suspended two games by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who later was heavily criticized for such a light penalty after the video was released.
Rice soon after was suspended indefinitely by the league. He won an appeal but was released by the Ravens, and the three-time Pro Bowl running back never returned to the NFL.
Last year, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games by Goodell after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with his girlfriend at the time.
The league has implemented a stronger domestic violence policy, but incidents have continued to make news. Just last weekend, the 49ers cut linebacker Reuben Foster when he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence — he has since signed with Washington but remains on the NFL’s exempt list.
Hunt had exhibited a pattern of questionable behavior dating to his college days at Toledo, where he shattered school records but also was suspended his junior season for violating team rules.
The Chiefs chose him in the third round of last year’s NFL draft, and he was poised to spend the season as the backup before Ware went down with a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Hunt was thrust into the starting role and fumbled on his very first carry in a game in New England, but bounced back to have one of the best seasons in franchise history.
He had six games of at least 100 yards rushing and helped Kansas City win consecutive division titles for the first time, a season that ultimately landed Hunt in the Pro Bowl.
Hunt was off to another good start this season, his rushing yardage putting him fourth in the NFL and his touchdown total trailing only the Rams’ Todd Gurley II and the Saints’ Alvin Kamara.
He was also well-liked in the locker room, despite the off-the-field distractions from this past offseason. Hunt had joined quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and several other Chiefs players in attending Sporting Kansas City’s playoff game on Thursday night.

