You are here

  • Home
  • 2020 Olympic organizers working for boxing at Games despite freeze
﻿

2020 Olympic organizers working for boxing at Games despite freeze

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said that while “official level contact” was halted by the International Olympic Committee’s decision, working-level contact with International Boxing Association would continue. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
0

2020 Olympic organizers working for boxing at Games despite freeze

  • “We will make efforts in preparation so that we have no delay in responding to the eventual decision which might come to implement the competition (of boxing)”
  • The IOC’s final decision on whether to include boxing in the 2020 program is not expected until next June
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
0

TOKYO: The organizers of Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics said Saturday they would continue working to stage a boxing tournament at the games despite a freeze by the International Olympic Committee.
On Friday, the IOC said it was freezing preparations for boxing at the 2020 Games and launched a probe into the sport’s troubled governing body — the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
It said it wanted the sport included in 2020, but warned its inquiry could see boxing excluded.
On Saturday, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said that while “official level contact” was halted by the IOC’s decision, working-level contact with AIBA would continue.
“Working level contact is allowed, that’s our understanding. So we will liaise, we will keep our collaboration, coordination,” he told reporters after a meeting with the IOC’s executive board in Tokyo.
“We will make efforts in preparation so that we have no delay in responding to the eventual decision which might come to implement the competition (of boxing),” he added.
“Venue preparation will proceed accordingly.”
The IOC’s final decision on whether to include boxing in the 2020 program is not expected until next June, Muto said.
But he sought to reassure athletes that Tokyo would be ready if the IOC permitted a boxing tournament at the Games.
“Regarding the preparations, no worries, that’s what I want to say to the athletes,” he said.
The IOC says it has concerns about the “governance, ethics and financial management” of AIBA, which last month elected as president a controversial Uzbek businessman linked to organized crime by the US Treasury Department — a claim he denies.
Qualifiers for the 2020 boxing tournament have been put on hold, the only sport not to have its qualifiers proved and a step described as “very significant” and possibly unprecedented.
Relations between the IOC and AIBA took a dive at the 2016 Rio Olympics when 36 officials and referees were suspended amid allegations of bout fixing.
Ties were further battered earlier this month when AIBA elected Gafur Rakhimov as leader, who strenuously rejects the charges from the US Treasury Department.
AIBA made a last-ditch bid to persuade the IOC that it had cleaned up its act, issuing a flurry of statements lauding its own efforts on financing and judging.
But while the IOC has acknowledged progress on judging, refereeing and anti-doping, it said there were still a “whole range” of issues on governance.
Boxing has an ancient Olympic tradition and has featured at every modern games since 1904, expect the 1912 Games in Stockholm because Swedish law at the time banned the sport.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics boxing

Related

0
Sport
Boxing body vote could see sport thrown out of Olympics
0
Offbeat
Tokyo 2020 official mascots unveiled at ceremony

Resurgent Everton ‘a genuine threat’ Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool ahead of Merseyside derby

Updated 30 November 2018
AFP
0

Resurgent Everton ‘a genuine threat’ Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool ahead of Merseyside derby

Updated 30 November 2018
AFP
0

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp must lift Liverpool’s shattered spirits as the Reds aim to bounce back from their latest European setback in a crucial Merseyside derby against resurgent Everton on Sunday.
Marco Silva takes Everton to Anfield with the blue half of Merseyside looking for their first victory on their hated neighbors’ turf since 1999.
Everton enter the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League, having recorded five victories and just one defeat in their last seven games.
Their optimism stands in contrast to the first real signs of problems in Klopp’s camp this season.
While Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league, and stood two points behind leaders Manchester City ahead of the weekend fixtures, successive away defeats in their Champions League group at Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain have raised questions about their trophy-winning potential.
Reds boss Klopp insists in-form Everton have been revitalized under new boss Marco Silva and pose a genuine threat to Liverpool’s derby supremacy.
“He has the best squad. They brought in players he wanted. Richarlison, what a player he is, last year already (Theo) Walcott came in, this year Bernard came in, (Andre) Gomes, (Yerry) Mina,” Klopp told reporters on Friday
“Since I’ve been at Liverpool, Everton was always really busy but now it’s the best-tuned squad.
“One or two years ago (Wayne) Rooney came back, (Gylfi) Sigurdsson came, they said they could not play because of lack of speed, but everything is there.
“The development and improvement is obvious. Analyze Everton and tell me it will be an easy game, tell me their weaknesses: they defend really good, have good players in all positions.
“It will not be the most easy game in the world but no-one expects that in a derby and we shouldn’t do that this time so we will not.”
Reds defender Virgil van Dijk is at a loss to explain Liverpool’s issues of late, but he refuses to panic.
“It can happen. But the frustrating thing is how we conceded the goals and then it’s always difficult to come back,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s any explanation for that right now because I can’t think of one, otherwise we should have used it already.”
Roberto Firmino was the latest member of last season’s impressive Liverpool forward line to come in for criticism following a 2-1 defeat in Paris on Wednesday which leaves his team facing an anxious final group game against Napoli as they seek to guarantee progress to the knock-out stages. Liverpool remain 11 points ahead of Everton and have not lost to the Toffees since 2010, but their slump has come just as their local rivals have put together their best run of the campaign.
Meanwhile, ahead of their clash with AFC Bournemouth today, Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have done everything in their power to keep Brahim Diaz, but he will not try to stop the young star from leaving in the new year.
The 19-year-old Spanish midfielder, who is out of contract with the Premier League champions next summer, has been frustrated at his lack of first team opportunities under Guardiola.
“We want him, we want to extend his contract and we’ll do everything, but it’s in his hands,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.
“My advice if he doesn’t want to stay, he has to leave. Before we arrived it was the same with Jadon, Phil. He has to decide and it’s no more than that.”
Jadon Sancho is another City academy product who opted to move abroad — in his case to Borussia Dortmund — and has seen his career blossom with three full England appearances having come his way under Gareth Southgate.
Phil Foden, meanwhile, has suffered similar frustrations to the pair in trying to break into Guardiola’s team, although City are confident that his local roots will convince him to sign a long-term deal.

Topics: football soccer Liverpool everton Premier league Jurgen Klopp

Latest updates

2020 Olympic organizers working for boxing at Games despite freeze
0
Lost idol: New wave of Myanmar youth activists look beyond Suu Kyi
0
Countering China: US, Japan and India push for open Asia
0
Caravan migrants in Mexico fill new border shelter after rains force exodus
0
Chiefs’ Hunt cut over video showing alleged altercation with woman
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.