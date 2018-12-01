China allows UBS to control local securities business

You are here

USB AG, which currently owns about 25 percent of shares in the USB Securities Co. Ltd. joint venture, said in a statement that it would acquire stakes from China Guodian Capital Holdings and COFCO. (AFP)
  • “This is the first foreign-controlled securities company approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission after the implementation of the Measures for the Administration of Foreign-invested Securities Companies”
  • Laws limiting foreign ownership of local financial firms have long stopped global banks from independently operating in China and limited their growth
BEIJING: UBS has been authorized by China’s securities regulator to take a controlling stake in a local business, making the Swiss giant the first foreign bank allowed to do so under new rules.
Beijing in April relaxed the rules in the financial industry in a move to open up the economy.
“The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently approved UBS AG to increase the shareholding ratio of UBS Securities Co. Ltd. to 51 percent,” the regulator said in a statement late Friday.
“This is the first foreign-controlled securities company approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission after the implementation of the Measures for the Administration of Foreign-invested Securities Companies.”
USB AG, which currently owns about 25 percent of shares in the USB Securities Co. Ltd. joint venture, said in a statement that it would acquire stakes from China Guodian Capital Holdings and COFCO.
Other financial firms like Wall Street titan JP Morgan Chase and Japan’s Nomura Holdings are still awaiting approval.
Laws limiting foreign ownership of local financial firms have long stopped global banks from independently operating in China and limited their growth.
But Beijing said it would liberalize shareholding limits in the financial services industry last year, soon after US President Donald Trump visited.
Officials moved to make good on the pledge in April, immediately allowing foreign investors to take 51 percent stakes in securities firms and fund managers, with pledges set out to eventually allow full control.
Earlier this week, two European insurance giants Allianz and Axa received approval to expand their footprint in China — Allianz has been allowed to start a company fully funded by foreign capital while Axa would take full control of a joint venture.
Beijing has pledged to open up its economy as it looks to head off a possible trade tensions have increased with the United States, which accuses it of using unfair practices to get an advantage for its own firms and destroying American jobs.
Trump has slapped punishing tariffs on more than $250 billion in Chinese imports so far this year and China responded with its own tariffs on $110 billion in US goods.
But the US president has threatened to target the remaining $267 billion worth of Chinese imports as well, hitting Apple iPhones and laptops produced in China.
Trump is set to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Argentina on Saturday where they are attending the G20 summit.

Topics: UBS China

Microsoft’s market value overtakes Apple’s to close out week

  • The two stocks jostled for the top spot over the course of the week
  • Apple’s market capitalization overtook Microsoft’s in 2010 as Microsoft struggled with slow demand for personal computers
SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft Corp’s stock market value closed above Apple Inc’s for the first time in eight years on Friday as the Windows maker benefited from growth in cloud computing while Apple was hit by investor concern about iPhone demand.
Shares of Microsoft rose 0.6 percent to end the week at $110.89, putting its market capitalization at $851.2 billion. Apple shares fell 0.5 percent to $178.58 on the day, adding up to a market value of $847.4 billion.
The two stocks jostled for the top spot over the course of the week, with Microsoft’s stock market value exceeding Apple’s at several points in intra-day trading but not at the close.
Both companies’ market capitalizations were calculated using outstanding shares reported in their most recent 10-Q filings.
Apple’s market capitalization overtook Microsoft’s in 2010 as Microsoft struggled with slow demand for personal computers, due in part to the explosion of smartphones like the iPhone.
After Satya Nadella took over as chief executive in 2014, Microsoft reduced its reliance on Windows software for PCs and became a major player in cloud computing, second only to Amazon.com Inc.
In recent months, technology shares have been punished by investors worried about rising interest rates and the potential consequences of the US-China trade war.
Apple shares are now 19.6 percent lower than on Nov. 1, when the company warned after the regular session that holiday-quarter sales would likely miss Wall Street expectations.
Global demand for smartphones has slowed in recent years.
Thirty-three analysts recommend buying Microsoft’s stock, with just one sell rating and one neutral, according to Refinitiv data.
Twenty-five analysts have positive ratings on Apple, 16 are neutral and none recommend selling, the data show.
Analysts on average expect Microsoft’s revenue to increase 12.7 percent for its fiscal year 2019 ending in June, compared with an estimated 5 percent rise for Apple’s fiscal 2019, which ends in Sept, according to the Refinitiv data.

Topics: Microsoft Apple Windows

