You are here

  • Home
  • International NGOs shutter operations amid crackdown in Pakistan
﻿

International NGOs shutter operations amid crackdown in Pakistan

The organizations were ordered to liquidate their operations and exit the country by Nov. 30. (AFP)
Updated 01 December 2018
AFP
0

International NGOs shutter operations amid crackdown in Pakistan

  • “It is a very sad day for the team. They had to say goodbye to their colleagues and to the children they were helping”
  • The expulsion follows years of mounting mistrust of aid groups by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies
Updated 01 December 2018
AFP
0

ISALAMABAD: Eighteen international NGOs were set to shutter their operations in Pakistan Friday weeks after receiving an expulsion order from officials as the country continues to harden its policies toward aid groups.
The eviction of the NGOs comes 60 days after they received formal notice from the interior ministry, ordering the organizations to liquidate their operations and exit the country by November 30.
“It is a very sad day for the team. They had to say goodbye to their colleagues and to the children they were helping,” Beng Yeoh — World Vision’s Regional Director — told AFP, adding that 31 members of its local staff were now without a job.
World Vision — one of the world’s largest NGOs — said it has provided aid to an estimated 800,000 people in the past three years.
Johannesburg-based ActionAid — which supports a range of development and women’s rights projects — also closed its doors in “response to an order from the Pakistani government.”
The group has spent 11 years operating in Pakistan where it worked with an estimated 1.4 million people, said ActionAid’s general secretary Adriano Campolina.
“The end of their vital work is a worrying development for civil society in a country where a fifth of the population is still living in poverty,” he added.
An Islamabad-based diplomat slammed the move by Pakistani authorities, calling the crackdown “outrageous.”
“The decision to close 18 charities in such an untransparent way is outrageous. Pakistan has put its paranoia ahead of the welfare of its people, and its international reputation,” the diplomat added.
The expulsion follows years of mounting mistrust of aid groups by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, in a country where conspiracy theories are rife and spying accusations against foreigners common.
Visits by intelligence agencies to aid offices are now common, while staff movements are restricted and questions about their motives the norm.
Pressure was ratcheted up in 2015 when the interior ministry asked foreign NGOs to re-register to ensure the “transparency” of their finances and operations.
The Pakistani foreign ministry had defended the measures, citing a lack of transparency from the NGOs in question.
According to an estimate of the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum, the 18 targeted organizations supported up to 11 million people.
An additional 20 foreign NGOs have also threatened with deportation, sources familiar with the matter told AFP.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan to receive aid package from UAE, China in December — Umar
0
Pakistan
Pakistan signs MoU with Swiss authorities to bring back plundered wealth, says PTI

125 women, girls raped, whipped and clubbed in South Sudan

Updated 01 December 2018
AP
0

125 women, girls raped, whipped and clubbed in South Sudan

  • Sexual violence has been widespread in South Sudan’s civil war
  • The United Nations mission chief, David Shearer, said the “abhorrent” attacks were carried out by young men in military uniforms and civilian clothing
Updated 01 December 2018
AP
0

JUBA, South Sudan: One hundred and twenty-five women and girls have been raped, whipped and clubbed in attacks so shocking that some aid workers in South Sudan say they are left speechless.
Doctors Without Borders on Saturday said the “dramatic increase” in sexual violence occurred over 10 days, between Nov. 19 and Thursday, as the women and girls walked to a food distribution site in Bentiu in Unity state. By contrast, the medical charity’s Bentiu clinic treated 104 survivors of sexual assault in the first 10 months of this year.
Sexual violence has been widespread in South Sudan’s civil war, and even under a recent peace deal humanitarians have warned of higher rates of sexual assault as growing numbers of desperate people try to reach aid.
A midwife with Doctors Without Borders who treated some of the survivors said those targeted include pregnant and elderly women and girls as young as 10.
“What is happening since last week is indescribable. I haven’t got words for it,” Ruth Okello told The Associated Press. The women were robbed of clothing and shoes, and even their ration cards for food distribution were seized and destroyed, the aid group said.
The United Nations mission chief, David Shearer, said the “abhorrent” attacks were carried out by young men in military uniforms and civilian clothing. The UN has increased patrols in the area and launched an investigation while urging local authorities to hold the attackers accountable.
South Sudan’s government was not immediately available for comment.
The UN’s World Food Program said that while there was a distribution underway in Bentiu for displaced people, the women and girls weren’t due to receive food assistance until the following week. WFP said it was looking into whether it can move distribution sites closer to communities in the area.
A new report by the United Nations panel of experts monitoring sanctions on South Sudan says it remains “extremely concerned” about the continued high level of conflict-related sexual violence, despite the peace deal signed in September.

Topics: South Sudan Sudan

Related

0
World
Scores of women raped in South Sudan — aid agency
0
World
Child bride auction in South Sudan goes viral, sparks Facebook anger

Latest updates

LIVE: World leaders continue discussions on second day of G20 Summit
0
125 women, girls raped, whipped and clubbed in South Sudan
0
1991 Gulf War looms large over Bush’s Mideast legacy
0
Gulf states offer condolences over death of former US President George H.W. Bush
0
Local Taliban commander killed in shootout in Pakistan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.