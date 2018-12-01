You are here

Iran hails oil-for-goods deal with South Korea

Washington unilaterally reimposed a crippling oil embargo on Iran last month following its withdrawal in May from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal. (File/AFP)
  • South Korea has cut Iranian oil purchases to zero from an estimated 285,000 barrels per day in the first six months of the year
  • South Korea is Iran’s third largest trade partner after China and the United Arab Emirates
TEHRAN: Iran said Saturday it had finalized a deal with South Korea to trade oil for goods, skirting renewed US sanctions.
“A mechanism has been devised for returning oil export revenues from South Korea, by which Iran’s oil export revenue will be bartered with imported goods,” Hossein Tanhayi, head of the Iran-South Korea chamber of commerce, told state news agency IRNA.
Washington unilaterally reimposed a crippling oil embargo on Iran last month following its withdrawal in May from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
South Korea — a close political ally of the United States — has cut Iranian oil purchases to zero from an estimated 285,000 barrels per day in the first six months of the year, according to Bloomberg figures.
The sanctions also target Iran’s banking sector and its ability to bring dollars into the country, but leave open the possibility of trade in goods.
Tanhayi did not give details of the mechanism, but said a “joint fund” could be opened between their respective central banks.
South Korea is Iran’s third largest trade partner after China and the United Arab Emirates.
Bilateral trade has dropped from $12 billion in 2017 to $5.7 for the first 10 months of 2018, according to the chamber of commerce.

China allows UBS to control local securities business

BEIJING: UBS has been authorized by China’s securities regulator to take a controlling stake in a local business, making the Swiss giant the first foreign bank allowed to do so under new rules.
Beijing in April relaxed the rules in the financial industry in a move to open up the economy.
“The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently approved UBS AG to increase the shareholding ratio of UBS Securities Co. Ltd. to 51 percent,” the regulator said in a statement late Friday.
“This is the first foreign-controlled securities company approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission after the implementation of the Measures for the Administration of Foreign-invested Securities Companies.”
USB AG, which currently owns about 25 percent of shares in the USB Securities Co. Ltd. joint venture, said in a statement that it would acquire stakes from China Guodian Capital Holdings and COFCO.
Other financial firms like Wall Street titan JP Morgan Chase and Japan’s Nomura Holdings are still awaiting approval.
Laws limiting foreign ownership of local financial firms have long stopped global banks from independently operating in China and limited their growth.
But Beijing said it would liberalize shareholding limits in the financial services industry last year, soon after US President Donald Trump visited.
Officials moved to make good on the pledge in April, immediately allowing foreign investors to take 51 percent stakes in securities firms and fund managers, with pledges set out to eventually allow full control.
Earlier this week, two European insurance giants Allianz and Axa received approval to expand their footprint in China — Allianz has been allowed to start a company fully funded by foreign capital while Axa would take full control of a joint venture.
Beijing has pledged to open up its economy as it looks to head off a possible trade tensions have increased with the United States, which accuses it of using unfair practices to get an advantage for its own firms and destroying American jobs.
Trump has slapped punishing tariffs on more than $250 billion in Chinese imports so far this year and China responded with its own tariffs on $110 billion in US goods.
But the US president has threatened to target the remaining $267 billion worth of Chinese imports as well, hitting Apple iPhones and laptops produced in China.
Trump is set to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Argentina on Saturday where they are attending the G20 summit.

