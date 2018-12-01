You are here

  • Home
  • Remittances in Oman drop as expats decrease in number
﻿

Remittances in Oman drop as expats decrease in number

The Omanization drive is part of a government’s push to recruit more of its citizens. (File/AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

Remittances in Oman drop as expats decrease in number

  • The decline is seen as an effect of the country’s current Omanisation policies that prioritize more Omanis in job placements
  • Latest data showed a consistent decline in four of the country’s biggest expat communities – Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, and Tanzanians
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Remittances in Oman have dropped this year, as numbers of expats in the country continue to decline, according to local daily Times of Oman.

Latest data showed a consistent decline in four of the country’s biggest expat communities – Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, and Tanzanians.

The National Center for Statistics and Information reported a 2.8 per cent drop in the number of Indian expats, 4.4 per cent in Bangladeshi expats, 6.9 per cent in Pakistani workers, and 8.4 per cent in Tanzanian workers. Most of the expats who left Oman held white collar jobs, according to NCSI.

The decline is seen as an effect of the country’s current Omanisation policies that prioritize more Omanis in job placements.

One official from an exchange house in Oman said the potential incomes from the white-collar workers who left the country would have contributed to the country’s remittances output.  

“There is a year-on-year fall in expat numbers, and any decrease in the expat numbers will definitely lead to a reduction in remittances. Obviously, this affects our business as well, because all of these things are directly linked,” Mustafa Sultan Exchange’s PK Subudhi said.

Subudhi said he is not expecting a huge “jump in remittances in 2019,” but remains optimistic for a gradual increase from current figures. 

The Omanization drive is part of a government’s push to recruit more of its citizens, a similar push is underway across the GCC where countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also been trying to increase the number of locals in employment.

Topics: Oman remittances

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oman expat visa ban extended to more professions
0
Middle-East
Oman marks its 48th National Day

Iran hails oil-for-goods deal with South Korea

Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

Iran hails oil-for-goods deal with South Korea

  • South Korea has cut Iranian oil purchases to zero from an estimated 285,000 barrels per day in the first six months of the year
  • South Korea is Iran’s third largest trade partner after China and the United Arab Emirates
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

TEHRAN: Iran said Saturday it had finalized a deal with South Korea to trade oil for goods, skirting renewed US sanctions.
“A mechanism has been devised for returning oil export revenues from South Korea, by which Iran’s oil export revenue will be bartered with imported goods,” Hossein Tanhayi, head of the Iran-South Korea chamber of commerce, told state news agency IRNA.
Washington unilaterally reimposed a crippling oil embargo on Iran last month following its withdrawal in May from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
South Korea — a close political ally of the United States — has cut Iranian oil purchases to zero from an estimated 285,000 barrels per day in the first six months of the year, according to Bloomberg figures.
The sanctions also target Iran’s banking sector and its ability to bring dollars into the country, but leave open the possibility of trade in goods.
Tanhayi did not give details of the mechanism, but said a “joint fund” could be opened between their respective central banks.
South Korea is Iran’s third largest trade partner after China and the United Arab Emirates.
Bilateral trade has dropped from $12 billion in 2017 to $5.7 for the first 10 months of 2018, according to the chamber of commerce.

Topics: Iran South Korea iran sanctions

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
State media: Iran launches domestically made destroyer
0
Middle-East
How Iran spreads disinformation around the world

Latest updates

Remittances in Oman drop as expats decrease in number
0
Iran hails oil-for-goods deal with South Korea
0
French police deployed amid new round of protests over taxes
0
International NGOs shutter operations amid crackdown in Pakistan
0
China allows UBS to control local securities business
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.