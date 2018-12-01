You are here

125 women, girls raped, whipped and clubbed in South Sudan

Doctors Without Borders on Saturday said the “dramatic increase” in sexual violence occurred over 10 days. (File/AFP)
AP
  • Sexual violence has been widespread in South Sudan’s civil war
  • The United Nations mission chief, David Shearer, said the “abhorrent” attacks were carried out by young men in military uniforms and civilian clothing
AP
JUBA, South Sudan: One hundred and twenty-five women and girls have been raped, whipped and clubbed in attacks so shocking that some aid workers in South Sudan say they are left speechless.
Doctors Without Borders on Saturday said the “dramatic increase” in sexual violence occurred over 10 days, between Nov. 19 and Thursday, as the women and girls walked to a food distribution site in Bentiu in Unity state. By contrast, the medical charity’s Bentiu clinic treated 104 survivors of sexual assault in the first 10 months of this year.
Sexual violence has been widespread in South Sudan’s civil war, and even under a recent peace deal humanitarians have warned of higher rates of sexual assault as growing numbers of desperate people try to reach aid.
A midwife with Doctors Without Borders who treated some of the survivors said those targeted include pregnant and elderly women and girls as young as 10.
“What is happening since last week is indescribable. I haven’t got words for it,” Ruth Okello told The Associated Press. The women were robbed of clothing and shoes, and even their ration cards for food distribution were seized and destroyed, the aid group said.
The United Nations mission chief, David Shearer, said the “abhorrent” attacks were carried out by young men in military uniforms and civilian clothing. The UN has increased patrols in the area and launched an investigation while urging local authorities to hold the attackers accountable.
South Sudan’s government was not immediately available for comment.
The UN’s World Food Program said that while there was a distribution underway in Bentiu for displaced people, the women and girls weren’t due to receive food assistance until the following week. WFP said it was looking into whether it can move distribution sites closer to communities in the area.
A new report by the United Nations panel of experts monitoring sanctions on South Sudan says it remains “extremely concerned” about the continued high level of conflict-related sexual violence, despite the peace deal signed in September.

Topics: South Sudan Sudan

Local Taliban commander killed in shootout in Pakistan

AP
  • The military said the Taliban commander, Hakim Khan, was in possession of an assault rifle, ammunition and grenades
  • Senior police officer Zahoor Afridi said police surrounded the house after receiving information that a wanted man was holed up there
AP
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan: Pakistani security forces say they have killed a local Taliban commander who had taken six people hostage in the country’s northwest.
A military statement Saturday said security forces rescued all the hostages safely in an operation in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan overnight.
It said four security men were wounded in a shootout that continued till morning.
The military said the Taliban commander, Hakim Khan, was in possession of an assault rifle, ammunition and grenades.
Senior police officer Zahoor Afridi said police surrounded the house after receiving information that a wanted man was holed up there.
Dera Ismail Khan is near the South Waziristan tribal region.

Topics: Taliban Pakistan

