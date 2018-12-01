Citymax Ras Al-Khaimah launched with offer

To mark the opening of the first Citymax hotel in Ras Al-Khaimah, guests can take advantage of a staycation offer this winter season. The property has announced its introductory rate from 199 dirhams ($54) per room, per night, valid when booked via the hotel’s website (www.citymaxhotels.com) before Dec. 19 for stays between Nov. 29 and April 30.
“A home away from home, Citymax Ras Al-Khaimah is a place for escaping the hustle and bustle of the city, and simply resting and relaxing alongside specialty food and beverage outlets that deliver an array of signature cuisines,” a press release said. The three-star hotel has a total of 204 rooms, including interconnecting family rooms, queen beds and wheelchair-accessible rooms. Each of the rooms offer either creek or mountain views, with complimentary Wi-Fi, LCD TVs and a mini fridge. Other facilities include a rooftop pool, gym and access to a private beach located nearby.
Located in the Al-Nakheel area by the creek, the hotel is within walking distance to major shopping malls such as Al-Naeem and Manar, and is close to Ras Al-Khaimah souks as well as the Jebel Jais Mountain. Other local attractions include Tower Links Golf Club, Iceland Water Park, Aviation Club, Shooting Club, and Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra.