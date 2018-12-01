Citymax Ras Al-Khaimah launched with offer

You are here

﻿

To mark the opening of the first Citymax hotel in Ras Al-Khaimah, guests can take advantage of a staycation offer this winter season. The property has announced its introductory rate from 199 dirhams ($54) per room, per night, valid when booked via the hotel’s website (www.citymaxhotels.com) before Dec. 19 for stays between Nov. 29 and April 30.

“A home away from home, Citymax Ras Al-Khaimah is a place for escaping the hustle and bustle of the city, and simply resting and relaxing alongside specialty food and beverage outlets that deliver an array of signature cuisines,” a press release said.  The three-star hotel has a total of 204 rooms, including interconnecting family rooms, queen beds and wheelchair-accessible rooms. Each of the rooms offer either creek or mountain views, with complimentary Wi-Fi, LCD TVs and a mini fridge. Other facilities include a rooftop pool, gym and access to a private beach located nearby. 

Located in the Al-Nakheel area by the creek, the hotel is within walking distance to major shopping malls such as Al-Naeem and Manar, and is close to Ras Al-Khaimah souks as well as the Jebel Jais Mountain. Other local attractions include Tower Links Golf Club, Iceland Water Park, Aviation Club, Shooting Club, and Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra.

Hyundai will show hit Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp at its Jeddah showroom to celebrate women motorists.

The free film screenings come months after the Kingdom saw a movie theater open its doors for the first time since the 1970s, and reversed a 35-year-old ruling that forbade women to drive. They will take place on the premises of Hyundai’s official Saudi distributor Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. in Jeddah.
“Hyundai is proud to support Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program 2020, which focuses on enhancing cultural and leisure activities as part of the country’s Vision 2030 economic development strategy,” said Mike Song, Hyundai’s head of operations for Africa and the Middle East. “We hope our valued customers will enter this contest for their chance to attend what is sure to be a fun-filled, enjoyable family celebration.”
With film content provided by VOX Cinemas, thousands of people will be able to enjoy the fun superhero-themed movie from Marvel. Hyundai has a close partnership with the iconic comic book publisher, and its Kona, Veloster, and Santa Fe vehicles have appeared in several films in its long-running franchise of big-screen adaptations.
Screenings will take place in Jeddah on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Guests at the VIP-style events will be treated to popcorn, refreshments and goodie bags. Adults with driving licenses will be able to test the latest Kona and Santa Fe models on a custom-built track, while younger guests will be offered activities such as drawing, face-painting, and origami workshops on how to make their own paper cars.
A customized superhero-style Veloster — as featured in the film — will be on display in the entrance to each venue. The event will be promoted on social media using the hashtags #HyundaiCinema and #WhatsNext.
Tickets will be allocated on a “first come, first served” basis to members of the public who visit the website (https://hyundaimovieticket.com) and correctly answer a simple question.

