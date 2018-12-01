Citymax Ras Al-Khaimah launched with offer

Hyundai to hold movie screenings to honor Kingdom’s female motorists

Hyundai will show hit Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp at its Jeddah showroom to celebrate women motorists.

The free film screenings come months after the Kingdom saw a movie theater open its doors for the first time since the 1970s, and reversed a 35-year-old ruling that forbade women to drive. They will take place on the premises of Hyundai’s official Saudi distributor Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. in Jeddah.

“Hyundai is proud to support Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program 2020, which focuses on enhancing cultural and leisure activities as part of the country’s Vision 2030 economic development strategy,” said Mike Song, Hyundai’s head of operations for Africa and the Middle East. “We hope our valued customers will enter this contest for their chance to attend what is sure to be a fun-filled, enjoyable family celebration.”

With film content provided by VOX Cinemas, thousands of people will be able to enjoy the fun superhero-themed movie from Marvel. Hyundai has a close partnership with the iconic comic book publisher, and its Kona, Veloster, and Santa Fe vehicles have appeared in several films in its long-running franchise of big-screen adaptations.

Screenings will take place in Jeddah on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Guests at the VIP-style events will be treated to popcorn, refreshments and goodie bags. Adults with driving licenses will be able to test the latest Kona and Santa Fe models on a custom-built track, while younger guests will be offered activities such as drawing, face-painting, and origami workshops on how to make their own paper cars.

A customized superhero-style Veloster — as featured in the film — will be on display in the entrance to each venue. The event will be promoted on social media using the hashtags #HyundaiCinema and #WhatsNext.

Tickets will be allocated on a “first come, first served” basis to members of the public who visit the website (https://hyundaimovieticket.com) and correctly answer a simple question.