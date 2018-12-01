OSN appoints Patrick Tillieux as chief executive

Faisal Al-Ayyar, chairman of OSN (Panther Media Group Ltd), has announced the appointment of Patrick Tillieux as the chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Tillieux has been on OSN’s board for two years and is the chairman of the executive committee of the board.

“The board is delighted that he has accepted to increase his involvement with OSN and shares the board’s vision for the company as the premier source of world-class entertainment in the Middle East and North Africa region,” a press release said.

“I am honored to have been selected as OSN’s new CEO. As member of the board it has been a privilege to witness firsthand the quality of OSN’s people and assets; I now look forward to steering OSN’s energy toward renewed growth and ever improved engagement with customers,” Tillieux said.

“I believe that OSN is uniquely positioned in the region to offer high-quality innovative services that will make a real contribution to fulfilling customers’ desires.”

Tillieux succeeds Martin Stewart, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity outside of the region.

Al-Ayyar said: “The board wishes to acknowledge Mr. Stewart’s efforts and achievements in strengthening operational efficiency and adding value to customers. Under his leadership OSN has significantly improved its operations and imbedded a customer-first approach.”