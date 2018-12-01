OSN appoints Patrick Tillieux as chief executive

You are here

﻿

Faisal Al-Ayyar, chairman of OSN (Panther Media Group Ltd), has announced the appointment of Patrick Tillieux as the chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Tillieux has been on OSN’s board for two years and is the chairman of the executive committee of the board. 

“The board is delighted that he has accepted to increase his involvement with OSN and shares the board’s vision for the company as the premier source of world-class entertainment in the Middle East and North Africa region,” a press release said. 

“I am honored to have been selected as OSN’s new CEO. As member of the board it has been a privilege to witness firsthand the quality of OSN’s people and assets; I now look forward to steering OSN’s energy toward renewed growth and ever improved engagement with customers,” Tillieux said.

“I believe that OSN is uniquely positioned in the region to offer high-quality innovative services that will make a real contribution to fulfilling customers’ desires.” 

Tillieux succeeds Martin Stewart, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity outside of the region.

Al-Ayyar said: “The board wishes to acknowledge Mr. Stewart’s efforts and achievements in strengthening operational efficiency and adding value to customers. Under his leadership OSN has significantly improved its operations and imbedded a customer-first approach.”

Citymax Ras Al-Khaimah launched with offer

Updated 6 min ago
Arab News
0

Citymax Ras Al-Khaimah launched with offer

Updated 6 min ago
Arab News
0

To mark the opening of the first Citymax hotel in Ras Al-Khaimah, guests can take advantage of a staycation offer this winter season. The property has announced its introductory rate from 199 dirhams ($54) per room, per night, valid when booked via the hotel’s website (www.citymaxhotels.com) before Dec. 19 for stays between Nov. 29 and April 30.

“A home away from home, Citymax Ras Al-Khaimah is a place for escaping the hustle and bustle of the city, and simply resting and relaxing alongside specialty food and beverage outlets that deliver an array of signature cuisines,” a press release said.  The three-star hotel has a total of 204 rooms, including interconnecting family rooms, queen beds and wheelchair-accessible rooms. Each of the rooms offer either creek or mountain views, with complimentary Wi-Fi, LCD TVs and a mini fridge. Other facilities include a rooftop pool, gym and access to a private beach located nearby. 

Located in the Al-Nakheel area by the creek, the hotel is within walking distance to major shopping malls such as Al-Naeem and Manar, and is close to Ras Al-Khaimah souks as well as the Jebel Jais Mountain. Other local attractions include Tower Links Golf Club, Iceland Water Park, Aviation Club, Shooting Club, and Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra.

