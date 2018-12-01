You are here

‘Honor’ your family and friends this gifting season

Honor 10 in Phantom Green color.
Honor is offering a diverse range of smartphones to suit the needs of everyone this holiday season.

The company described Honor 10 as the “perfect gift for the fashionista.”

With a design that draws inspiration from vibrant urban landscapes — metro stations, skyscrapers — and the complex interaction between the individual and the urban environment, the Honor 10 combines stunning aesthetics with inimitable performance. 

“If you are getting ready for the gifting season and not sure what to get for your city-dweller friend, check out the striking Honor 10,” a press release said.

The smartphone’s sleekly designed body features a breakthrough, industry-first aurora optical coating, which uses layers upon layers to create a 180-degree infinite tangent plane that plays with reflection, refraction, interference and diffraction of light beams, resulting in an ever-changing aurora color effect that shimmers from Electric Blue, Digital Green, to Deep Purple. 

The Honor 10 comes with a cutting-edge camera; its 24-megapixel front camera has facial lighting compensation, portrait light and artificial intelligence portrait mode, enabling users to select effects such as accurate blurred background bokeh, simulated lightning, and beautification on a scale of 0-10. 

It is available for SR1,699 ($450) at all major retailers such as Jarir, Extra as well as online portals.

Faisal Al-Ayyar, chairman of OSN (Panther Media Group Ltd), has announced the appointment of Patrick Tillieux as the chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Tillieux has been on OSN’s board for two years and is the chairman of the executive committee of the board. 

“The board is delighted that he has accepted to increase his involvement with OSN and shares the board’s vision for the company as the premier source of world-class entertainment in the Middle East and North Africa region,” a press release said. 

“I am honored to have been selected as OSN’s new CEO. As member of the board it has been a privilege to witness firsthand the quality of OSN’s people and assets; I now look forward to steering OSN’s energy toward renewed growth and ever improved engagement with customers,” Tillieux said.

“I believe that OSN is uniquely positioned in the region to offer high-quality innovative services that will make a real contribution to fulfilling customers’ desires.” 

Tillieux succeeds Martin Stewart, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity outside of the region.

Al-Ayyar said: “The board wishes to acknowledge Mr. Stewart’s efforts and achievements in strengthening operational efficiency and adding value to customers. Under his leadership OSN has significantly improved its operations and imbedded a customer-first approach.”

