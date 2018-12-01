Jeddah hotels celebrate Italian week

Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq recently partnered with the Italian Consulate in Jeddah for a week-long initiative to celebrate the excellence of Italian cuisine. The two hotels dispensed a range of offers at their restaurants on this occasion for their guests and visitors. Both hotels have been accustomed to celebrating the week-long occasion every year by hosting its VIP guests and the media.

Elisabetta Martini, consul general of Italy in Jeddah, attended a cooking class, which took place at Aromi restaurant conducted by Angelo Troiani and Simone Coletti, both Michelin-star chefs especially flown in from Italy for the event. The two chefs presented the Italian culture by delivering an exquisite gastronomical experience to the guests and media invitees. The class showcased fine Italian delicacies and dishes selected by the Italian chefs.

Kevin Brett, cluster general manager of the Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq, welcomed the guests and expressed his appreciation for all the support for the transcultural diversity. “We are pleased to participate in this gastronomical event for the third consecutive year hosting fine Italian culture in Aromi restaurant with its luxury setting and magnificent views of Jeddah’s waterfront.”

During the Italian week, the chefs highlighted authentic Italian cuisine. In Café Vienna, they offered a variety of Italian sweets, whereas guests at Al-Safina restaurant were offered savory Italian treats.