Jeddah hotels celebrate Italian week

Elisabetta Martini, consul general of Italy in Jeddah, attended a cooking class at Aromi restaurant.
Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq recently partnered with the Italian Consulate in Jeddah for a week-long initiative to celebrate the excellence of Italian cuisine. The two hotels dispensed a range of offers at their restaurants on this occasion for their guests and visitors. Both hotels have been accustomed to celebrating the week-long occasion every year by hosting its VIP guests and the media. 

Elisabetta Martini, consul general of Italy in Jeddah, attended a cooking class, which took place at Aromi restaurant conducted by Angelo Troiani and Simone Coletti, both Michelin-star chefs especially flown in from Italy for the event. The two chefs presented the Italian culture by delivering an exquisite gastronomical experience to the guests and media invitees. The class showcased fine Italian delicacies and dishes selected by the Italian chefs.

Kevin Brett, cluster general manager of the Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq, welcomed the guests and expressed his appreciation for all the support for the transcultural diversity. “We are pleased to participate in this gastronomical event for the third consecutive year hosting fine Italian culture in Aromi restaurant with its luxury setting and magnificent views of Jeddah’s waterfront.”

During the Italian week, the chefs highlighted authentic Italian cuisine. In Café Vienna, they offered a variety of Italian sweets, whereas guests at Al-Safina restaurant were offered savory Italian treats.

Honor is offering a diverse range of smartphones to suit the needs of everyone this holiday season.

The company described Honor 10 as the “perfect gift for the fashionista.”

With a design that draws inspiration from vibrant urban landscapes — metro stations, skyscrapers — and the complex interaction between the individual and the urban environment, the Honor 10 combines stunning aesthetics with inimitable performance. 

“If you are getting ready for the gifting season and not sure what to get for your city-dweller friend, check out the striking Honor 10,” a press release said.

The smartphone’s sleekly designed body features a breakthrough, industry-first aurora optical coating, which uses layers upon layers to create a 180-degree infinite tangent plane that plays with reflection, refraction, interference and diffraction of light beams, resulting in an ever-changing aurora color effect that shimmers from Electric Blue, Digital Green, to Deep Purple. 

The Honor 10 comes with a cutting-edge camera; its 24-megapixel front camera has facial lighting compensation, portrait light and artificial intelligence portrait mode, enabling users to select effects such as accurate blurred background bokeh, simulated lightning, and beautification on a scale of 0-10. 

It is available for SR1,699 ($450) at all major retailers such as Jarir, Extra as well as online portals.

