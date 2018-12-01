AMUOBA marks 201st Founder’s Day in Jeddah

The Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA), Jeddah Chapter celebrated the 201st Founder’s Day at the Crowne Plaza Jeddah on Friday.

Consul General of India Noor Rahman Sheikh was the chief guest while Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, president, Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur, was the guest of honor.

As per tradition, the senior most alumnus of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) present in the audience is nominated to preside over the event. This year the mantle was bestowed upon Dilshad Ali Khan, an alumnus of 1954.

In his welcome address, AMUOBA President Noor Uddin Khan highlighted the activities undertaken by AMUOBA in various spheres of life in line with the mission and vision of the founder of the alma mater Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

“The well-being of his countrymen was of utmost concern to Sir Syed. Despite all odds, Sir Syed never lost faith in the philosophy of co-existence and had therefore opened the gates of MAO College (Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College) for all communities ... The vision and mission of Sir Syed is as relevant today as it was in the past and it is for the torchbearers of AMU to take it forward,” Khan said.

Consul General Sheikh said that AMU must live up to the ideals set by Sir Syed and maintain its rankings.

An AMU souvenir-cum-directory was released by Vice President Danish A.G. and his team. A quiz on Sir Syed and AMU was put together by Shams Tabrez Alam and Athar Rasool.

A skit titled “Mera Chaman” was staged highlighting the responsibility of the alumni toward their alma mater.

The program was attended by senior officials of the Indian Consulate, community leaders and AMU alumni from Jeddah, Makkah, Taif and Yanbu.