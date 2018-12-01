You are here

  • Home
  • AMUOBA marks 201st Founder’s Day in Jeddah
﻿

AMUOBA marks 201st Founder’s Day in Jeddah

Consul General of India Noor Rahman Sheikh was the chief guest while Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, president, Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur, was the guest of honor.
Updated 3 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

AMUOBA marks 201st Founder’s Day in Jeddah

Updated 3 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA), Jeddah Chapter celebrated the 201st Founder’s Day at the Crowne Plaza Jeddah on Friday. 

Consul General of India Noor Rahman Sheikh was the chief guest while Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, president, Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur, was the guest of honor.

As per tradition, the senior most alumnus of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) present in the audience is nominated to preside over the event. This year the mantle was bestowed upon Dilshad Ali Khan, an alumnus of 1954.

In his welcome address, AMUOBA President Noor Uddin Khan highlighted the activities undertaken by AMUOBA in various spheres of life in line with the mission and vision of the founder of the alma mater Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. 

“The well-being of his countrymen was of utmost concern to Sir Syed. Despite all odds, Sir Syed never lost faith in the philosophy of co-existence and had therefore opened the gates of MAO College (Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College) for all communities ... The vision and mission of Sir Syed is as relevant today as it was in the past and it is for the torchbearers of AMU to take it forward,” Khan said.

Consul General Sheikh said that AMU must live up to the ideals set by Sir Syed and maintain its rankings. 

An AMU souvenir-cum-directory was released by Vice President Danish A.G. and his team. A quiz on Sir Syed and AMU was put together by Shams Tabrez Alam and Athar Rasool.

A skit titled “Mera Chaman” was staged highlighting the responsibility of the alumni toward their alma mater. 

The program was attended by senior officials of the Indian Consulate, community leaders and AMU alumni from Jeddah, Makkah, Taif and Yanbu.

Jeddah hotels celebrate Italian week

Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
0

Jeddah hotels celebrate Italian week

Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
0

Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq recently partnered with the Italian Consulate in Jeddah for a week-long initiative to celebrate the excellence of Italian cuisine. The two hotels dispensed a range of offers at their restaurants on this occasion for their guests and visitors. Both hotels have been accustomed to celebrating the week-long occasion every year by hosting its VIP guests and the media. 

Elisabetta Martini, consul general of Italy in Jeddah, attended a cooking class, which took place at Aromi restaurant conducted by Angelo Troiani and Simone Coletti, both Michelin-star chefs especially flown in from Italy for the event. The two chefs presented the Italian culture by delivering an exquisite gastronomical experience to the guests and media invitees. The class showcased fine Italian delicacies and dishes selected by the Italian chefs.

Kevin Brett, cluster general manager of the Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq, welcomed the guests and expressed his appreciation for all the support for the transcultural diversity. “We are pleased to participate in this gastronomical event for the third consecutive year hosting fine Italian culture in Aromi restaurant with its luxury setting and magnificent views of Jeddah’s waterfront.”

During the Italian week, the chefs highlighted authentic Italian cuisine. In Café Vienna, they offered a variety of Italian sweets, whereas guests at Al-Safina restaurant were offered savory Italian treats.

Latest updates

AMUOBA marks 201st Founder’s Day in Jeddah
0
Jeddah hotels celebrate Italian week
0
‘Honor’ your family and friends this gifting season
0
OSN appoints Patrick Tillieux as chief executive
0
Citymax Ras Al-Khaimah launched with offer
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.