New Al-Qunfudah airport to serve 500,000 passengers annually

Muslim World League’s relief campaign targets 40,000 African refugees

JEDDAH: The Muslim World League (MWL), represented by the International Association for Relief, Care and Development (IARCD), has implemented an urgent relief campaign distributing food baskets to more than 40,000 refugees from Central Africa who are residing in the refugee camps on Chad’s borders.

MWL has been providing relief since the beginning of the armed conflict in Central Africa and the displacement of its residents to neighboring countries, including Chad.

MWL is the only international humanitarian organization that is still providing aid for Central Africans, with the big support of relevant governmental and security bodies in Chad, while all other organizations have stopped their work on the borders for different reasons.

The secretary-general of the MWL, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa stressed the need to continue supporting these vulnerable groups, formed mostly by women and children. The aid must cover all their basic needs, along with health requirements and clothes, he added.

MWL has pledged to continue aiding the displaced Central Africans, no matter how dangerous the conditions get, as it strongly believes in the greatness of its humanitarian mission and the cause of the Islamic religion that is tolerant toward all religions and races.

MWL extended thanks and appreciation for Abad Al-Sayer, governor of Southern Chad, for supporting the efforts of MWL’s teams in the camps.

MWL said the urgent relief campaign targeted four camps on the borders between Chad and Central Africa, where 8,400 food baskets were distributed.

The MWL team has made strenuous efforts to reach this dangerous border area, located more than a thousand kilometers from Djamena, the capital of Chad.

The team was also able to include 150 new refugees who escaped to a border school in MWL’s distribution plan, thanks to the league’s long experience in the field and in recognition of the new refugees’ urgent need for relief, after the long distances they had traveled to reach the safe area.

MWL said that it will not fail to implement health, developmental and relief works in Africa in general, and in Chad in particular.

MWL also noted that it will start implementing programs focusing on health on a periodic basis in most regions of Chad, where it manages one of the best health centers in the capital.

The aid will also cover establishing urban centers, building mosques and digging wells, along with programs for orphans and urgent relief campaigns.