JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal laid the foundation stone of Al-Qunfudah airport during his visit to the city.
Nine companies are competing to implement the project, which is due to be completed within two years, and is a fulfilment of Prince Khaled’s desire for the airport to serve seven coastal provinces.
He had formed a committee to assess the potential for building an airport in Al-Qunfudah. The committee assessed multiple locations in the city.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) determined the proper regulations to ensure air traffic safety, while the Presidency of Meteorology and Environment (PME) undertook studies into the climate’s effect on aviation.
A location was initially chosen but was dropped for environmental reasons, including sandstorms in the area.
The airport is part of an overall plan to expand the Kingdom’s aviation network and build new airports projected in Vision 2030.
The airport will serve 500,000 passengers annually, and will include three halls, a runway, a road network, a control tower, a car park and service venues.
The airport is expected serve seven provinces and 50 administrative centers related to three coastal and rural areas: Makkah, Al-Baha and Asir region.
New Al-Qunfudah airport to serve 500,000 passengers annually
New Al-Qunfudah airport to serve 500,000 passengers annually
- The airport will serve 500,000 passengers annually, and will include three halls, a runway, a road network, a control tower, a car park and service venues
JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal laid the foundation stone of Al-Qunfudah airport during his visit to the city.