You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt tax change proposal could boost bank lending, credit to private sector
﻿

Egypt tax change proposal could boost bank lending, credit to private sector

Egyptian banks have for years been top-heavy on government lending at the expense of the private sector. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt tax change proposal could boost bank lending, credit to private sector

Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: A proposed change to the way Egypt taxes bank profits could encourage lenders to boost credit to the private sector and push up yields on Treasury debt, raising its appeal among foreign investors, economic analysts say.
The Cabinet last week gave preliminary approval to a proposed amendment on the way bank taxes are calculated by scrapping a provision that lets local banks deduct taxes already paid on treasuries from their bottom-line income tax.
If a final version of the measure is approved by parliament in the coming months, as is widely expected, it would raise the cost of buying government securities and could induce banking entities to divert funds away from treasuries to other sectors.
“The law would push banks to lend more toward the private sector,” said Hany Farahat, senior economist at investment bank CI Capital.
Egyptian banks have for years been top-heavy on government lending at the expense of the private sector, economists say.
Banks held 2.35 trillion Egyptian pounds ($131.58 billion) in government securities at the end of September compared with 804.8 billion pounds in outstanding loans to the private business sector.
The proposed tax change, which hit local banking stocks when it was announced on Sunday, could also put pressure on the Finance Ministry to allow Treasury yields to rise as it seeks to finance a budget deficit that was 9.8 percent of GDP in the fiscal year ending June 2018.
“The new bank levy may increase the T-bill rates by 200 bps (basis points) as they see higher pre-tax yields,” investment bank Arqaam Capital said in a research note on Thursday.
This could bring in more foreign investors.
“The strong outflow of foreign capital in the T-bill market may now slow, however, or potentially reverse if rates on T-bills were now to be pushed back upwards, which in turn would make the carry trade more attractive,” the note added.
Foreign investors cut their holdings in Egyptian treasury bills and bonds by $8 billion in the six months ending September to $13 billion, part of a global exit from emerging market debt.
A separate decision by the central bank last week that will end guarantees of foreign currency for investors exiting the government securities market may, however, make Egyptian treasuries less attractive.
The “repatriation mechanism,” which will end on Dec. 4, was put in place in March 2013 when confidence in Egypt’s ability to provide foreign currency was cutting into investment inflows.
Economists say the mechanism’s removal will lead overseas investors to channel funds through the banking system instead of the central bank, making banks more liquid in foreign currency but also potentially making the exchange rate more volatile.
Still, it is uncertain how much leverage banks have with the Finance Ministry to push up Treasury yields to offset higher tax bills.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship, they both need each other,” said Wael Ziada, head of investment company Zilla Capital.
Banks have been lobbying the government to water down the tax proposal, which Arqaam Capital and investment bank Pharos Holding said could slash the sector’s earnings by 23 percent.

Topics: business economy Egypt

Related

0
Business & Economy
Egypt targets narrower budget deficit of 8.4%
Business & Economy
India’s tax reform bill approved by MPs

Abu Dhabi economic growth set for ‘steady’ rise, says S&P ratings report

Updated 54 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Abu Dhabi economic growth set for ‘steady’ rise, says S&P ratings report

Updated 54 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: There is a stable outlook for Abu Dhabi’s economy, with growth set to “steadily recover” to hit 3 percent in 2021, according to an S&P Global Ratings report.
The ratings agency affirmed its “AA/A-1+” sovereign credit rating for the emirate, saying that the government’s net asset position will “shield it against almost all possible external shocks.”
“The stable outlook on Abu Dhabi reflects our expectation that economic growth will steadily recover and that the country’s fiscal position will remain strong over the next two years, although structural and institutional weaknesses will likely persist,” S&P said.
“We could consider raising our ratings on Abu Dhabi if we observed pronounced improvements in data transparency, including on fiscal assets and external data, alongside further progress in institutional reforms. Furthermore, measures to improve the effectiveness of monetary policy in Abu Dhabi, such as developing domestic capital markets, could also be positive for the ratings over time.”
The ratings agency said it expects Abu Dhabi’s economic growth to average at 2.3 percent between this year and 2021, after a 0.5 percent contraction last year due to an agreement to cut oil output.
“The economy contracted in real terms in 2017, mainly owing to OPEC’s oil production cuts. We forecast gradually rising real GDP growth, on the back of recovering oil prices and production, and a revival in investment,” S&P said.
“We project that growth will rise gradually to 3 percent by 2021, on the back of increased oil production, higher investment, and recovering domestic credit growth bolstered by higher oil prices and improving demand in the region.”
“We expect regional geopolitical developments will have a limited impact on Abu Dhabi, and expect continued domestic stability.”
S&P also said that the UAE emirate of Sharjah has a “stable” outlook, with GDP growth seen averaging at 2 percent between 2018 and 2021. It affirmed its “BBB+/A-2” rating on Sharjah.
“The ratings are supported by Sharjah’s relatively strong fiscal position, despite a low revenue base, and the advantages that Sharjah derives as a part of the UAE, including low external financing risks and the potential for extraordinary financial support from the UAE,” it said.
S&P revised its outlook for the neighboring emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah from “negative” to stable.
“We expect revenue sources from state-owned enterprises that are becoming akin to general government departments will help Ras Al-Khaimah post larger fiscal surpluses and lower government debt-servicing ratios than previously assessed,” it said.

Topics: business economy Abu Dhabi UAE S&P

Related

0
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala flexes muscles in Russia
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economic growth gets vote of confidence in IMF report

Latest updates

Saudi Shoura delegation to visit Cairo to enhance ties
0
Egypt tax change proposal could boost bank lending, credit to private sector
0
Muslim World League’s relief campaign targets 40,000 African refugees
0
New Al-Qunfudah airport to serve 500,000 passengers annually
0
Abu Dhabi economic growth set for ‘steady’ rise, says S&P ratings report
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.