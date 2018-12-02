Saudi Shoura delegation to visit Cairo to enhance ties

JEDDAH: A delegation of the Saudi-Egyptian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, headed by Shoura Council member Assaf bin Salem bin Faisal Abu Thuneen, will start an official visit to Egypt on Sunday.
Abu Thuneen said that the visit comes in the context of supporting bilateral relations in the field of parliamentary action between the Shoura Council and the Egyptian Parliament and enhancing joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
Recently, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reviewed “strategic bilateral relations and discussed developments in the region “especially issues related to security and stability” and “fighting terrorism.”
Last week, Saudi Arabia and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding to activate a SR60 billion ($16 billion) investment fund. They also signed agreements to continue cooperation in resolving political crises in the Middle East, and a commitment to environmental protection.
Last month, King Salman inaugurated the third year of the Shoura Council’s seventh session in which he highlighted the Kingdom’s priorities for the coming year and defined the contours of its domestic and foreign policies.
