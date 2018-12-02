KSA’s economic reforms supports sustainable economic growth, says finance minister

Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan was among 70 participants in the G20 Investor Forum, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.
Attending the forum, which was organized by the World Bank Group, the participants discussed ways to enhance cooperation between institutional investors and governments to motivate long-term sustainable investments, both in the G20 markets and around the world.
They focused on policies, public-private partnerships and financial innovation roles in promoting long-term sustainable investments, discussing the challenges and obstacles facing these investments and ways to address them.
Al-Jadaan said that it provides policymakers, regulators, investors and international financial institutions with a unique opportunity to engage in direct talks on long-term sustainable investment.
Al-Jadaan concluded by reviewing Saudi Arabia’s efforts to realize economic reforms aimed at achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, pointing out that the implementation of these reforms supports sustainable economic growth and activates the role of the private sector in job creation and economic growth.
