FaceOf: Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah

Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal has been deputy governor of Madinah since May 2017. He is also deputy governor for investment affairs at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), and a board member at the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON).

He is vice chairman of joint economic commissions between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Greece, Azerbaijan and Senegal.

Prince Saud is also president of the National Competitiveness Center (NCC), which was established by SAGIA in December 2010.

He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in 2001.

He was a financial analyst at Saudi Aramco from May 2001 to July 2008, chief financial officer for investment affairs at SAGIA and the NCC from July 2008 to January 2009, and chief operating officer for investment affairs at SAGIA and the NCC from January 2009 to December 2010.

On Saturday, Prince Saud sponsored the closing ceremony of the first phase of the Arabic Calligraphy Center in Madinah, an initiative of Tatweer Co. for Educational Services.

The ceremony was attended by Nasser Al-Abdulkareem, director of education in Madinah, Dr. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Qahtani, Tatweer’s general director of the student activities and community sector, and Saeed bin Mohsen Al-Turki, director of Tatweer’s life skills program.

Prince Saud visited the center and the accompanying art exhibition at the Dar Al-Qalam educational complex, where he saw a visual presentation of the center’s first phase.