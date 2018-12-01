You are here

FaceOf: Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah

Prince Saud is president of the National Competitiveness Center (NCC), which was established by SAGIA in December 2010.
Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal has been deputy governor of Madinah since May 2017. He is also deputy governor for investment affairs at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), and a board member at the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON).
He is vice chairman of joint economic commissions between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Greece, Azerbaijan and Senegal.
He received his bachelor's degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in 2001.
He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in 2001.
He was a financial analyst at Saudi Aramco from May 2001 to July 2008, chief financial officer for investment affairs at SAGIA and the NCC from July 2008 to January 2009, and chief operating officer for investment affairs at SAGIA and the NCC from January 2009 to December 2010.
On Saturday, Prince Saud sponsored the closing ceremony of the first phase of the Arabic Calligraphy Center in Madinah, an initiative of Tatweer Co. for Educational Services.
The ceremony was attended by Nasser Al-Abdulkareem, director of education in Madinah, Dr. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Qahtani, Tatweer’s general director of the student activities and community sector, and Saeed bin Mohsen Al-Turki, director of Tatweer’s life skills program.
Prince Saud visited the center and the accompanying art exhibition at the Dar Al-Qalam educational complex, where he saw a visual presentation of the center’s first phase.

Topics: FaceOf

KSA’s economic reforms supports sustainable economic growth, says finance minister

Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan speaks at the G20 Investor Forum in Buenos Aires. (SPA)
Updated 39 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

KSA’s economic reforms supports sustainable economic growth, says finance minister

  • Al-Jadaan concluded by reviewing Saudi Arabia’s efforts to realize economic reforms aimed at achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Updated 39 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan was among 70 participants in the G20 Investor Forum, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.
Attending the forum, which was organized by the World Bank Group, the participants discussed ways to enhance cooperation between institutional investors and governments to motivate long-term sustainable investments, both in the G20 markets and around the world.
They focused on policies, public-private partnerships and financial innovation roles in promoting long-term sustainable investments, discussing the challenges and obstacles facing these investments and ways to address them.
Al-Jadaan said that it provides policymakers, regulators, investors and international financial institutions with a unique opportunity to engage in direct talks on long-term sustainable investment.
Al-Jadaan concluded by reviewing Saudi Arabia’s efforts to realize economic reforms aimed at achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, pointing out that the implementation of these reforms supports sustainable economic growth and activates the role of the private sector in job creation and economic growth.

Topics: Saudi finance ministry Saudi economy Vision2030 SaudiVision2030 G20 Summit 2018

