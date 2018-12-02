Spider-Man is back on screen, but this time he’s black and Latino

You are here

Jake Johnson, Shameik Moore, Mahershala Ali, Luna Lauren Velez, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin and film makers attend the Photo Call For Sony Pictures Releasing's "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on November 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
LOS ANGELES: For what seems like the umpteenth time, Spider-Man is back on the big screen.
But this year, when Hollywood is under the microscope on the hot-button issue of diversity, the superhero is half-black and half-Latino.
Step aside, Peter Parker. There’s a new Spidey in town. Hello, Miles Morales.
Miles as Spidey is not new to comic book enthusiasts, but he is new to theater-goers, who earlier this year embraced the long-awaited arrival of the Marvel universe’s first black hero, Black Panther, on the silver screen.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which hits US theaters on December 14, is a free-wheeling animated look at the multiple Spideys in parallel dimensions, including Spider-Ham (yes, a pig) and two women.
This time, an older Parker is a mentor to Miles, who is voiced by 23-year-old Shameik Moore, an Atlanta-born actor and singer with Jamaican roots.
Long before Moore landed the major role, he hoped he would get the chance to play Miles, he told AFP in an interview. He had even written about it in a journal given to him by a friend.
“One of the things I wrote in there very early on was, ‘I am Spider-Man. I am Miles Morales,’” he said.
Moore first drew notice in the well-received indie film “Dope” in 2015. He says being chosen to play Morales is as rare as... being bitten by a radioactive spider.
“That spider chose him. However, many thousands of people live in Brooklyn... Sony chose me to play Miles Morales out of the hundreds of thousands of people that auditioned,” he recounted.

The film recalls the visual style of the original comic books, with less refined art and speech balloons that appear on screen.
Its release comes one month after the death at age 95 of the character’s creator, Marvel legend Stan Lee.
But the man behind a stable of heroes, from The Hulk to the X-Men, is still present — he is listed as an executive producer and, as is customary for Marvel films, Lee has a cameo appearance — in animated form.
The cast features Oscar winners Mahershala Ali (Miles’s uncle) and Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), and Oscar nominees Hailee Steinfeld (Spidey’s love interest Gwen Stacy) and Lily Tomlin (Parker’s Aunt May).
The film is generating major buzz, and currently has a 100 percent “fresh rating” on Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates reviews from critics.

The idea for a Spider-Man of color first took hold in 2008, when Barack Obama was elected US president.
Miles, whose father is black and mother is Latina, first hit comic book stands as Spider-Man in a parallel universe in 2011 following Parker’s apparent death.
In an animated television version, of-the-moment actor-musician Donald Glover voiced Miles.
But a film adaptation always seemed likely, as Tinseltown works to show that not all superheroes have to be white men. “Black Panther” and “Wonder Woman” stand as proof that fans are ready for different heroes.
“Everything is based off the business,” said Jake Johnson, who plays Parker in the film.
“The reason that projects are getting more multicultural and more women as leaders... People want to see that — they’re paying to see it.”

Father of boy saved by Paris ‘Spiderman’ convicted of negligence

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas marry in Indian royal palace -People magazine

In this Nov. 30, 2018 handout photo released by Raindrop Media, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate during a mehendi ceremony, a day before their wedding, at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, India. (AP)
Updated 02 December 2018
Reuters
0

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas marry in Indian royal palace -People magazine

  • Nick Jonas, 26, and his brothers Kevin and Joe formed a band, The Jonas Brothers, in 2005 and soared to fame as members of Disney’s stable of teenage stars
Updated 02 December 2018
Reuters
0

MUMBAI: “Quantico” actor and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra married USsinger Nick Jonas on Saturday in a Christian ceremony attended by close family and friends at one of India’s most opulent royal palaces, People magazine reported.
The couple are due to have a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday and host a reception in New Delhi next week.
The bride, groom and other members of the wedding party wore outfits designed by Ralph Lauren, the design house said on its Twitter account.
The wedding was officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas, People said.
Chopra, 36, who headlined three seasons of the ABC crime drama “Quantico,” is one of Bollywood’s biggest female leads with acting credits in several big-ticket films.
Nick Jonas, 26, and his brothers Kevin and Joe formed a band, The Jonas Brothers, in 2005 and soared to fame as members of Disney’s stable of teenage stars. The band split up in 2013.
Representatives for the couple were not reachable for comment. The venue of the wedding, the Umaid Bhavan Palace in the Indian city of Jodhpur, has been cordoned off to outsiders and no media were allowed near.
Local police on Saturday had to intervene after the couple’s security men had an altercation with photographers who were trying to take pictures of the venue, a Reuters witness said.
The palace is the home of the Jodhpur royal family, but part of it has been converted into a hotel with peacocks roaming 26 acres of landscaped gardens.

