You are here

  • Home
  • Pentagon chief slams 'slow learner' Putin over election meddling
﻿

Pentagon chief slams 'slow learner' Putin over election meddling

In this file photo taken on August 28, 2018, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis holds a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
0

Pentagon chief slams 'slow learner' Putin over election meddling

  • Russia in turn condemned the US for indicting her, saying the accusations were fabricated in order to impose further sanctions on Moscow
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Saturday that Russia tried to meddle in the US midterm elections last month — just as it did in the 2016 vote that brought President Donald Trump to power.
The already strained ties between Washington and Moscow have “no doubt” worsened over Russian’s continued attempts to interfere in the US voting process, Mattis said at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “tried again to muck around in our elections this last month, and we are seeing a continued effort along those lines,” the Pentagon chief said.
Putin has “continued efforts to try to subvert democratic processes that must be defended,” Mattis said, stressing he was unsure whether there were growing threats from Russia.
“We’ll do whatever is necessary to defend them.”
Mattis spoke as President Donald Trump suddenly scrapped a planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit of world leaders in Buenos Aires, Argentina, citing a Russian military intervention in Ukraine.
Ahead of last month’s vote, Twitter and Facebook shut down thousands of Russian-controlled accounts, while 14 people from Russia’s notorious troll farm, the Internet Research Agency, were indicted.
And US law enforcement agencies warned that “Americans should be aware that foreign actors — and Russia in particular — continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord.”
The troll farm’s finance chief, named as Yelena Khusyainova, was indicted by the US Justice Department days before the November 6 midterms, becoming the first person to face charges of interfering in the US vote.
Russia in turn condemned the US for indicting her, saying the accusations were fabricated in order to impose further sanctions on Moscow.
Trump himself is at the center of a probe into whether his 2016 presidential campaign conspired with Russian operatives to tilt the election in his favor.

Topics: Jim Mattis Pentagon

Related

0
World
Russia at UN accuses US of ‘destructive’ meddling in Nicaragua
0
World
Trump backs down under fire, ‘clarifies’ on Russia meddling

US consulate in Mexico attacked with grenade, no injuries

Members of the Mexican Army stand guard outside the US Consulate in Guadalajara, Mexico on December 01, 2018, after an attack with an explosive device left a wall damaged but nobody injured. (AFP)
Updated 02 December 2018
Reuters
0

US consulate in Mexico attacked with grenade, no injuries

  • The gang’s leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, or “El Mencho” is on the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s most wanted list
Updated 02 December 2018
Reuters
0

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities are investigating an apparent grenade attack on the US consulate in the city of Guadalajara, officials said on Saturday, underscoring the security challenges facing Mexico’s new president.
The attack took place early on Saturday morning, local media reported, ahead of the swearing in of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador later in the day.
No one was killed or injured in the attack and Mexican authorities are investigating the matter, according to a US official in Mexico.
Jalisco state prosecutors wrote on their Twitter account that federal authorities had taken over the investigation of the incident.
The state is the home base of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which is considered one of the most powerful gangs in Mexico by US and Mexican authorities.
The gang’s leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, or “El Mencho” is on the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s most wanted list.
Violence has surged in Jalisco and across Mexico, which is seeing record levels of killings. Jalisco’s incoming governor, Enrique Alfaro, is set to take power next weekend.

Topics: Mexico Guadalajara

Related

0
World
Russia to expel 60 US diplomats, close a US consulate: Lavrov
0
Saudi Arabia
Suicide bomber in foiled attack near US consulate an expat: MOI

Latest updates

Pentagon chief slams 'slow learner' Putin over election meddling
0
US consulate in Mexico attacked with grenade, no injuries
0
Spider-Man is back on screen, but this time he’s black and Latino
0
KSA’s economic reforms supports sustainable economic growth, says finance minister
0
US-China summit ends with signals of progress in defusing trade war
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.