Trump says next meeting with North Korea’s Kim likely in early 2019

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from Argentina he thinks the meeting will be in early 2019. (File/AFP)
  • “We’re getting along very well. We have a good relationship,” Trump said, adding that at some point he will invite Kim to the US
  • The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders’ second meeting after the first one in Singapore in June
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is likely to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in January or February and that three sites for their second meeting are under consideration.
“We’re getting along very well. We have a good relationship,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from a G20 summit in Argentina.
Trump added that at some point he will invite Kim to the United States.
The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders’ second meeting after the first, unprecedented, one in Singapore in June, Reuters reported in October, citing a senior official.
The White House said in a statement on Saturday after Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that they and Kim will strive “to see a nuclear free Korean Peninsula.”
The statement said Xi and Trump “agreed that great progress has been made with respect to North Korea.”
Last month, Vice President Mike Pence said Trump would push for a concrete plan outlining Pyongyang’s moves to end its arms programs.
Pence told NBC News last month the United States would not require Pyongyang to provide a complete list of nuclear weapons and locations before the second summit, but that the meeting must produce a concrete plan.
“I think it will be absolutely imperative in this next summit that we come away with a plan for identifying all of the weapons in question, identifying all the development sites, allowing for inspections of the sites and the plan for dismantling nuclear weapons,” Pence said.
Pence said last month it was essential that international sanctions pressure be maintained on North Korea until its complete denuclearization was achieved.
North Korea had been angered by Washington’s refusal to ease sanctions and has warned it could resume development of its nuclear program if the United States did not drop its campaign.
A US think tank said last month it had identified at least 13 of an estimated 20 active, undeclared missile bases inside North Korea, underscoring the challenge for American negotiators hoping to persuade Kim to give up his weapons programs.
North Korea had entered into agreements with regional powers in 1994 and in 2005 to dismantle its nuclear program in return for economic benefits and diplomatic rewards, but those deals broke down after Pyongyang clandestinely continued to pursue building weapons of mass destruction.

Topics: Donald Trump Kim Jong Un

Pentagon chief slams 'slow learner' Putin over election meddling

In this file photo taken on August 28, 2018, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis holds a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
AFP
0

Pentagon chief slams 'slow learner' Putin over election meddling

  • Russia in turn condemned the US for indicting her, saying the accusations were fabricated in order to impose further sanctions on Moscow
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Saturday that Russia tried to meddle in the US midterm elections last month — just as it did in the 2016 vote that brought President Donald Trump to power.
The already strained ties between Washington and Moscow have “no doubt” worsened over Russian’s continued attempts to interfere in the US voting process, Mattis said at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “tried again to muck around in our elections this last month, and we are seeing a continued effort along those lines,” the Pentagon chief said.
Putin has “continued efforts to try to subvert democratic processes that must be defended,” Mattis said, stressing he was unsure whether there were growing threats from Russia.
“We’ll do whatever is necessary to defend them.”
Mattis spoke as President Donald Trump suddenly scrapped a planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit of world leaders in Buenos Aires, Argentina, citing a Russian military intervention in Ukraine.
Ahead of last month’s vote, Twitter and Facebook shut down thousands of Russian-controlled accounts, while 14 people from Russia’s notorious troll farm, the Internet Research Agency, were indicted.
And US law enforcement agencies warned that “Americans should be aware that foreign actors — and Russia in particular — continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord.”
The troll farm’s finance chief, named as Yelena Khusyainova, was indicted by the US Justice Department days before the November 6 midterms, becoming the first person to face charges of interfering in the US vote.
Russia in turn condemned the US for indicting her, saying the accusations were fabricated in order to impose further sanctions on Moscow.
Trump himself is at the center of a probe into whether his 2016 presidential campaign conspired with Russian operatives to tilt the election in his favor.

Topics: Jim Mattis Pentagon

