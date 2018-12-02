You are here

﻿

Iran says to continue missile tests after US allegation

Iran said its missile program is “defensive in nature.” (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Iran said on Sunday it would continue missile tests to build up its defenses and denied this was in breach of UN resolutions following US allegations that Tehran had tested a new missile capable of carrying multiple warheads.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday condemned what he called Iran’s testing of a medium-range ballistic missile in violation of the 2015 international agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, from which Washington has withdrawn.
“Missile tests...are carried out for defense and the country’s deterrence, and we will continue this,” Brig.- General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
“We will continue to both develop and test missiles. This is outside the framework of (nuclear) negotiations and part of our national security, for which we will not ask any country’s permission,” Shekarchi said.
He did not confirm or deny Iran had tested a new missile.
Earlier, US National Security Adviser John Bolton tweeted: “Iran just test-fired an INF-range ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel and Europe. This provocative behavior cannot be tolerated.”


Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi also said Iranian missiles were purely defensive and added, “There is no Security Council resolution prohibiting missile program and missile tests by Iran.”
UN Resolution 2231 enshrined Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States in which Tehran curbed its disputed uranium enrichment program in exchange for an end to international sanctions.
The resolution says Iran is “called upon” to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.
Iran has repeatedly said its missile program is purely defensive and denied its missiles are capable of being tipped with nuclear warheads, or that it has any intent of developing nuclear weapons through uranium enrichment.
Qasemi, addressing Pompeo, said: “It is...ironic that you cite a resolution that you have not only breached through your unilateral and unlawful withdrawal form the (nuclear) accord but that you also encourage others to breach or even threaten to punish and sanction them if they carry it (accord) out.”
President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal, approved before he took office, in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. Trump said the deal was flawed as it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for armed proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Twitter that he was deeply concerned by “Iran’s test-firing of a medium range ballistic missile. Provocative, threatening and inconsistent with UNSCR 2231.”
“Our support for (the Iran nuclear accord) in no way lessens our concern at Iran’s destabilising missile program and determination that it should cease,” Hunt added.

Pope lights candle to promote peace in Syria

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis lit a candle decorated with the faces of Syrian children suffering from war from his balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, launching a global campaign calling for peace in the country “martyred by a war that has lasted for nearly eight years.”
Francis told believers gathered in St. Peter’s Square on the first Sunday of the Advent season leading up to Christmas that “Advent is a time of hope.”
Lifting the candle to the window, Francis prayed that “These flames, and many flames of hope, disperse the darkness of war.”
“Let’s pray and help the Christians to remain in Syria and the Middle East as witnesses of mercy, of forgiveness and of reconciliation. May the flames of hope also reach those who are enduring conflict and war in these days in other parts of the world, near and far,” the pope said. He urged those who foment war and make arms for conflicts to have a change of heart.
The lighting of the candle with the images of some 40 Syrian children, mostly from Aleppo, launched a global campaign for Syria, which the organization Aid to the Church in Need said involved over 50,000 children of different religions from war-torn Syrian cities.

