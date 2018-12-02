5 people shot in Miami neighborhood, suspect still at large

You are here

Miami police tell news outlets that the shooting happened Saturday night in the Overtown neighborhood. (File/AP)
Updated 02 December 2018
AP
MIAMI: Authorities say five people have been shot in a Miami neighborhood and the suspect remains at large.
Miami police tell news outlets that the shooting happened Saturday night in the Overtown neighborhood. They say the gunman fired several rounds at the corner of a liquor store, striking the victims.
Four victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where two are in critical condition.
Officials said the fifth victim was taken to the hospital by someone else.
The victims have not been identified and a motive for the shooting has not been released.

Topics: Miami us shooting

UK Labour will press for contempt if PM May does not publish full Brexit legal advice

Updated 02 December 2018
Reuters
LONDON: Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will press for contempt proceedings against the government if Prime Minister Theresa May fails to produce the full legal advice she has received over her Brexit deal, the party’s Brexit spokesman said on Sunday.
“In nine days time, parliament has got to take probably the most important decision it has taken for a generation and it’s obviously important that we know the full legal implications of what the prime minister wants us to sign up to,” Keir Starmer told Sky News.
“I don’t want to go down this path ... (but) if they don’t produce it tomorrow then we will start contempt proceedings. This would be a collision course between the government and parliament.”

Topics: Brexit UK

