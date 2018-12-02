5 people shot in Miami neighborhood, suspect still at large

UK Labour will press for contempt if PM May does not publish full Brexit legal advice

LONDON: Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will press for contempt proceedings against the government if Prime Minister Theresa May fails to produce the full legal advice she has received over her Brexit deal, the party’s Brexit spokesman said on Sunday.

“In nine days time, parliament has got to take probably the most important decision it has taken for a generation and it’s obviously important that we know the full legal implications of what the prime minister wants us to sign up to,” Keir Starmer told Sky News.

“I don’t want to go down this path ... (but) if they don’t produce it tomorrow then we will start contempt proceedings. This would be a collision course between the government and parliament.”