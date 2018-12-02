You are here

Israeli police recommend indicting Netanyahu in telecom case

Police say Sunday they have established an evidentiary foundation to charge Netanyahu and his wife Sara with accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 December 2018
AP
Israeli police recommend indicting Netanyahu in telecom case

  • Police have already recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases
  • Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a witch hunt orchestrated by the media
Updated 02 December 2018
AP
JERUSALEM: Israeli police on Sunday recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on bribery charges related to a corruption case involving Israel’s telecom giant, prompting immediate calls for his resignation.
Police say their investigation has established an evidentiary foundation to charge Netanyahu and his wife Sara with accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust. The case revolves around suspicions that confidants of Netanyahu promoted regulations worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company in exchange for positive coverage of the prime minister on Bezeq’s subsidiary news website, Walla.
Police have already recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases. One involves accepting gifts from billionaire friends, and the second revolves around alleged offers of advantageous legislation for a newspaper in return for positive coverage.
The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a witch hunt orchestrated by the media.
“The police recommendations regarding me and my wife don’t surprise anyone,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “These recommendations were decided upon and leaked even before the investigation began.”
The Bezeq case, known as Case 4000, is the most serious of all those of which Netanyahu has been accused. Two of his top confidants have turned state witnesses and are believed to have provided police with incriminating evidence. Netanyahu held the government’s communications portfolio until last year and oversaw regulation in the field. Former journalists at the Walla news site have attested to being pressured to refrain from negative reporting of Netanyahu.
Police say the investigation, which included the testimony of 60 witnesses, revealed that Netanyahu and Bezeq boss Shaul Elovitch engaged in a “bribe-based relationship.”
Police are also recommending charges be brought against Elovitch and members of his family.
“The most serious bribery case yet leaves no room for doubt: a prime minister who is accused of the most serious offense for a public servant in the Israeli rule book cannot keep serving one minute longer,” said Tamar Zandberg, head of the dovish opposition Meretz party.
“The prime minister has no moral mandate to keep his seat and must resign today. Israel must go to elections.”
Other opposition parties quickly joined in the call for Netanyahu to resign.

Pro-Syrian Lebanese politician urges calm after aide killed by gunfire

Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
Pro-Syrian Lebanese politician urges calm after aide killed by gunfire

  • Wiam Wahhabhas been at the heart of rising political tension over a series of verbal attacks on PM Saad Al-Hariri
  • The tension has cast another shadow over efforts to form a new national unity government more than six months since an election
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: A pro-Syrian Lebanese politician urged calm on Sunday after one of his aides was killed by gunfire during a police attempt to bring him in for questioning over accusations of stirring civil strife.
Wiam Wahhab, a Druze ally of the powerful Shiite group Hezbollah who has close ties to Damascus, has been at the heart of rising political tension over the last week with a series of verbal attacks on Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri.
Hariri supporters lodged a legal complaint against him after a video surfaced in which he was widely perceived to direct obscene insults at the Hariri family, including the late prime minister Rafik Al-Hariri, without naming them.
The tension has cast another shadow over efforts to form a new national unity government more than six months since an election, with rival parties still unable to agree on how to share out portfolios in the new cabinet.
The internal security forces said they went to Wahhab’s village of Al-Jahiliya on Saturday evening to take him for questioning after the public prosecutor accepted the legal complaint against him and referred the matter to the police.
In a statement, police said one of Wahhab’s aides — Mohamed Abu Diyab — was shot in “random” gunfire by Wahhab supporters and denied the police had opened fire.
Wahhab’s Arab Tawhid Party said he was hit by a bullet fired by “the attackers.”
Wahhab said on Saturday the incident meant “civil war” but on Sunday urged calm while addressing Abu Diyab’s funeral in Jahilya.
“I am working to calm the atmosphere. I have (told) the guys it is forbidden to block roads or to annoy any citizen or to open fire during the funeral,” Wahhab told Al-Jadeed TV.
Wahhab accused officials including Hariri of responsibility for the killing.
A source close to Hariri, referring to Saturday’s events, said: “These were judicial proceedings in which we had no intervention.”
Wahhab has said his comments in the video, which appeared to have been shot by mobile phone at a private gathering, were “general” and not directed at Rafik Al-Hariri.
Hariri’s Future Movement said last week the Hariris were being targeted by “a campaign of falsehoods” hatched by “sick minds” bent on destabilising Lebanon and obstructing efforts to form the new government.
Lebanon has suffered spasms of political crisis and violence since its 1975-90 civil war. Hariri, Lebanon’s main Sunni politician, currently heads a caretaker government.

