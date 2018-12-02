You are here

The Wild Pear Tree is a gripping story despite the slow pace

"The Wild Pear Tree" centers on Sinan (Aydin Dogu Demirkol), a literature graduate who returns from university to his parents’ rural town. (Supplied)
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: The most fascinating aspect of Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s cinema is its leisurely pace. In a hurried, harried world, Ceylan creates characters who seem to have time to spare. What is more, his movies, despite their sauntering pace, seldom fail to grip viewers. His "Winter Sleep" was 196 minutes long but was mesmeric and magical, with brilliant closeups that kept one imprisoned in the story. In what may be seen as a follow-up to "Winter Sleep," "The Wild Pear Tree," Turkey’s submission for the 2019 Oscars, is equally engaging. But it does lack the earlier film’s amazing magnetism.
Lasting 188 minutes, "The Wild Pear Tree" centers on Sinan (Aydin Dogu Demirkol), a literature graduate who returns from university to his parents’ rural town. He hopes to raise funds to get his book of essays and short stories published.

But his own love-hate relationship with the local folk, and the debts of his teacher-father, Idris (Murat Cemcir), multiplied through the man’s addiction to gambling, stand as obstacles to Sinan’s efforts. So, he spends his time wandering aimlessly through the town, visiting old friends and his grandparents, getting increasingly frustrated with the way his life is turning out.
Ceylan adeptly manages to portray the conflicting interests of an individual and society at large. Idris and Sinan have their flaws, which the auteur captures with conviction. The tension and comforts of Sinan’s life, the almost black-and-white contrast between urban and rural existence, and the young man’s struggle as opposed to his father’s own failings have been dealt with in a way that enriches the narrative. And to these Ceylan adds a dash of ironic wit: Sinan’s long discussions with two imams are a case in point.

Visually, too, "The Wild Pear Tree" has a simplistic elegance and the sparing use of a Bach passacaglia highlights the melancholy of a family caught in upheaval. Magnificently acted, the film is bittersweet and draws on Chekhov. But Ceylan styles it in his own humanely beautiful way.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wed in lavish India ceremony

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in a royal Indian palace before friends and family.
Fireworks lit up the sky as the celebrity couple exchanged vows Saturday in a Christian ceremony at the opulent Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur, in the western desert state of Rajasthan.
They were joined in the fabled “Blue City” by their families, including Jonas’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, British actress and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.
The multi-day festivities — dubbed India’s “wedding of the year” — continue Sunday with a Hindu ceremony for Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26.
“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra posted on her Instagram account on Saturday.
The couple got engaged in August, sharing photos on social media showing them performing a prayer ritual in traditional Indian garb.
For their star-studded nuptials, keenly followed by Bollywood devotees and celebrity watchers, fashion designer Ralph Lauren created bespoke outfits.
“Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party,” the designer posted on Twitter on Saturday.
The wedding celebrations commenced with a traditional Indian “mehndi” ceremony, with Chopra’s arms and legs intricately painted with henna dyes.
Chopra wore vibrant Indian colors while Jonas was dressed in an embroidered kurta, an elaborate tunic.
Chopra, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000, is one of Bollywood’s most identifiable stars and one of the few to have achieved success in the West.
She starred in the ABC thriller series “Quantico” and has released songs with US chart-toppers including Pitbull and The Chainsmokers.
Jonas first found success as a child, as the frontman of The Jonas Brothers with his two siblings.
The brothers hailed from a deeply devout Christian family and presented a wholesome image, including wearing purity rings to promote chastity.
In recent years, Jonas remodelled himself with a more mature and edgy image, and has also turned to acting.

