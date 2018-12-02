You are here

Films to watch at the Marrakech Film Festival

The Jury members of the 17th Marrakech Film Festival. (AFP)
Updated 02 December 2018
Arab News
Films to watch at the Marrakech Film Festival

  • The festival runs until Dec. 8
  • 14 films are competing in the festival
Updated 02 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: The Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco boasts a line-up of 14 films from different countries across the world. Now on its 17th edition, the festival runs until Dec. 8.

La Ahad Hunak

Titled Giraffe in English, this Egyptian film follows Ahmed in his surreal city adventure, complicated by an intriguing plot development. Actor Ahmed Magdy wrote and directed the film.

Urgent

Moroccan writer-director Mohcine Besri tells a dramatic tale of a group of Moroccans in a Casablanca hospital in this 85-minute debut feature.

The Load

This Serbian war drama centers on a truck driver on his way to deliver a top-secret cargo amidst the Balkan wars of the 1990s. The film is also part of Cannes’ Directors’ Fornight.

Look at Me

Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Néjib Belkadhi, this 98-minute drama follows 40-year-old Lotfi who is forced to confront issues involving his autistic son who grew up without him.

Vanishing Days

The routine life of a small family in southern China during the summer of 2009 was disturbed by a boat-woman who tells bizarre stories of adventure in this film directed by Xin Zhu.

Diane

American director Kent Jones follows widow Diane’s daily struggles, as she lives her numbered days. Actor Maty Kay Place delivers a commendable performance in this profound story about the passage of time. 

Egyptian actress charged over revealing dress

Updated 24 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
Egyptian actress charged over revealing dress

  • The complaint was filed after images of Rania Youssef in the dress were widely shared on social media
  • Youssef said she did not mean to offend anyone, adding that influenced by fashion experts
Updated 24 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
CAIRO: A court in Cairo has fixed Jan. 12 as the date for the first hearing of the trial of a popular Egyptian actress on charges of public obscenity.
The complaint was lodged by a group of lawyers in Azbakeya court on Saturday after Rania Youssef appeared at the closing ceremony of the 40th Cairo International Film Festival in a dress that revealed the entirety of her legs.
The complaint, which was taken up by Egypt’s chief prosecutor, was filed after images of Rania Youssef in the dress on Thursday were widely shared on social media.
In a statement on Facebook late on Saturday, Youssef said she did not mean to offend anyone, adding that influenced by fashion experts, she may have misjudged the potential reaction to the dress. It was designed by Tunisian designer Soucha Mlihigue, who is based in Cairo.
“Out of respect for the feelings of every Egyptian family angered by the dress I wore at the closing ceremony of the Cairo International Film Festival, I would like to stress that I did not mean to cause anger among the many people who considered the dress inappropriate,” Youssef said.
“Wearing it for the first time, I didn’t expect to provoke all this anger. It is possible that I made a wrong decision.”
One of the lawyers who lodged the complaint alleged that Youssef’s dress amounted to violating public-modesty rules as laid down by Article 278 of the law. “Anyone who has publicly committed a flagrant act of indecency shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of not less than six months and a fine not less than 3,000 pounds and not more than 5,000 pounds or one of these penalties,” he quoted the article as stating.
Speaking to Arab News, Majida Khairallah, an Egyptian film critic, said: “The Cairo film festival saw the screening of several good films, a number of prizes given to actors and directors and many other interesting events. But the Egyptian audience left the closing ceremony talking only about Rania Youssef’s dress, which is unacceptable.”
The controversy overshadowed the final day’s events of one of only 15 film festivals in the world to hold the highest-rated A status. Egyptian production “Poisonous Roses” and Tunisian family drama “Fatwa” were the big Arab winners.
Egyptian actor Sherif Desoky won the prize for Best Actor for his role as a taxi driver in an Egyptian-UAE co-production “EXT. Night.”

