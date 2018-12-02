You are here

An Arab affair: Trump daughter falls for Lebanese billionaire heir

Tiffany Trump and Lebanese billionaire beau Michael Boulos attend the Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 8, 2018 in New York City. (AFP)
Tiffany Trump and Lebanese billionaire beau Michael Boulos attend the Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 8, 2018 in New York City. (AFP)
Tiffany Trump and Lebanese billionaire beau Michael Boulos attend the Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 8, 2018 in New York City. (AFP)
Updated 02 December 2018
TAREK ALI AHMAD
An Arab affair: Trump daughter falls for Lebanese billionaire heir

Updated 02 December 2018
TAREK ALI AHMAD
BEIRUT: US President Donald Trump is going to have to think twice before speaking politics at the dinner table now that his daughter Tiffany is dating an Arab.

Michael Boulos, the son of Lebanese business tycoon Massad Boulos, grew up in Nigeria, where his father runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction.

Boulos senior is married to the daughter of Lebanese businessman Zouhair Faddoul, whom he worked with before founding his own ventures.

Originally from the northern village of Kfaraakka in Lebanon, Michael moved to London to complete his undergraduate degree after graduating from an elite international school in Lagos.

Michael and his family regularly go to their mother country every summer for the holidays, and his father even ran for parliamentary elections in 2018 before withdrawing his nomination. Boulos senior was involved with politics previously, being a part of President Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement before falling out with it and joining the Marada Movement, headed by former minister Suleiman Frangieh.

Although news of their romance only just surfaced, the two have reportedly been seeing each other since the summer – when they met at a party on Greek island Mykonos with actress Lindsay Lohan, who splits her time between the US and Dubai.

The president’s daughter and her billionaire Lebanese beau were spotted at a Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week in the fall, before introducing him to her family over Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago.

“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” an insider told Page Six, which first broke news of the romance. “But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family.”

Tiffany broke up with long-term boyfriend Ross Mechanic after they met at the University of Pennsylvania before getting involved with Michael.

Egyptian actress charged over revealing dress

Updated 02 December 2018
Arab News
Egyptian actress charged over revealing dress

  • The complaint was filed after images of Rania Youssef in the dress were widely shared on social media
  • Youssef said she did not mean to offend anyone, adding that influenced by fashion experts
Updated 02 December 2018
Arab News
CAIRO: A court in Cairo has fixed Jan. 12 as the date for the first hearing of the trial of a popular Egyptian actress on charges of public obscenity.
The complaint was lodged by a group of lawyers in Azbakeya court on Saturday after Rania Youssef appeared at the closing ceremony of the 40th Cairo International Film Festival in a dress that revealed the entirety of her legs.
The complaint, which was taken up by Egypt’s chief prosecutor, was filed after images of Rania Youssef in the dress on Thursday were widely shared on social media.
In a statement on Facebook late on Saturday, Youssef said she did not mean to offend anyone, adding that influenced by fashion experts, she may have misjudged the potential reaction to the dress. It was designed by Tunisian designer Soucha Mlihigue, who is based in Cairo.
“Out of respect for the feelings of every Egyptian family angered by the dress I wore at the closing ceremony of the Cairo International Film Festival, I would like to stress that I did not mean to cause anger among the many people who considered the dress inappropriate,” Youssef said.
“Wearing it for the first time, I didn’t expect to provoke all this anger. It is possible that I made a wrong decision.”
One of the lawyers who lodged the complaint alleged that Youssef’s dress amounted to violating public-modesty rules as laid down by Article 278 of the law. “Anyone who has publicly committed a flagrant act of indecency shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of not less than six months and a fine not less than 3,000 pounds and not more than 5,000 pounds or one of these penalties,” he quoted the article as stating.
Speaking to Arab News, Majida Khairallah, an Egyptian film critic, said: “The Cairo film festival saw the screening of several good films, a number of prizes given to actors and directors and many other interesting events. But the Egyptian audience left the closing ceremony talking only about Rania Youssef’s dress, which is unacceptable.”
The controversy overshadowed the final day’s events of one of only 15 film festivals in the world to hold the highest-rated A status. Egyptian production “Poisonous Roses” and Tunisian family drama “Fatwa” were the big Arab winners.
Egyptian actor Sherif Desoky won the prize for Best Actor for his role as a taxi driver in an Egyptian-UAE co-production “EXT. Night.”

