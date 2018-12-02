You are here

  • Home
  • Migrants brought to Malta from Spanish boat after long standoff
﻿

Migrants brought to Malta from Spanish boat after long standoff

In this file photo taken on August 15, 2018 crew members stand aboard the Aquarius rescue ship as it arrive at Bolier Wharf in Senglea, Malta. (AFP)
Updated 02 December 2018
Reuters
0

Migrants brought to Malta from Spanish boat after long standoff

  • The vessel was initially refused entry by Italy, Malta and Spain
  • The fishing boat, Santa Madre de Loreto, rescued 12 migrants in international waters off the coast of Libya 10 days ago
Updated 02 December 2018
Reuters
0

VALLETTA: Eleven migrants who were stranded on a Spanish fishing boat for more than a week after being rescued off Libya were brought to Malta on Sunday, ending an international stand-off, but Valletta said they would later be taken to Spain.
The vessel was initially refused entry by Italy, Malta and Spain.
The fishing boat, Santa Madre de Loreto, rescued 12 migrants in international waters off the coast of Libya 10 days ago. Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, which has been assisting the boat and migrants aboard, said it would not have been safe if they were returned to Libya.
On Sunday, the migrants were transferred from the Nuestra Madre de Loreto to a Maltese patrol boat, and arrived in Valletta harbor at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT), Maltese government spokesman Kurt Farrugia said.
However, Farrugia told Reuters that Malta had agreed with Madrid that this was only a temporary solution dictated by “humanitarian reasons,” and they would be taken to Spain in due course.
“Malta had no obligation to take them because they were not picked up in Maltese waters and Malta was not the closest port,” Farrugia said.
A young man among the group was flown to Malta by helicopter on Friday after he fell unconscious due to exhaustion.
The remaining migrants, including two minors, are weak after their ordeal in cramped conditions at sea, said the charity group United4Med.
After offering to take more than 600 migrants rejected by Italy and Malta over the summer, Madrid said that rather than making the long journey to Spain, the boat should head to the nearest safe port.
In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists go to the polls on Sunday in a key regional election in Andalusia, the main entry point for migrants making the dangerous sea crossing to Spain.
Immigration has been a major focus of the campaign, while a surging far right is predicted to win its first seats since the 1970s.
“From the beginning, the government has worked to ensure the boat, which is in international waters, goes to a safe and nearby port,” Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said in a statement on Sunday.
Madrid’s conduct was criticized by Proactiva Open Arms.
“The government now says #Santa Madre de Loreto should head to Malta. Late, wrong and unscrupulous,” the group’s founder Oscar Camps wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning.
“Playing with the security of people who have gone 10 days without news, amid a rough storm, and with one person rescued by helicopter and a high risk for the whole crew,” Camps said.

Topics: Malta migrants

Trump wants Kim to know he likes him and will fulfil his wishes, S.Korean leader says

Updated 27 min 18 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

Trump wants Kim to know he likes him and will fulfil his wishes, S.Korean leader says

  • Trump, who met Kim in Singapore in June, said on Saturday that he is likely to meet the North Korean leader for a second time early next year
  • In September Trump told a crowd about “beautiful” letters he had exchanged with Kim, saying: “We fell in love, ok?“
Updated 27 min 18 sec ago
REUTERS:
0
SEOUL, South Korea: Donald Trump wants North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to know that he likes him and will fulfil his wishes, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday, a day after meeting the US president at an economic summit in Argentina.
Moon, who is hoping to host Kim soon on the first ever trip to Seoul by a North Korean leader as agreed earlier this year, said Trump had asked him to pass on a message.
“The message is that President Trump has very favorable views toward Chairman Kim and he likes him,” Moon told reporters aboard a flight from Argentina to New Zealand, where he started a three-day state visit on Sunday.
“As such, he asked me to tell Chairman Kim that he wants to implement the rest of their agreement together and he will fulfil Chairman Kim’s wishes.”
Trump, who met Kim in Singapore in June, said on Saturday that he is likely to meet the North Korean leader for a second time in January or February, with three sites for their meeting under consideration.
“We’re getting along very well. We have a good relationship,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from the G20 summit. Trump added that at some point he will invite Kim to the United States.
Kim and Trump pledged at their first meeting to work toward denuclearization, although the two sides have since made little progress agreeing on a timeline or concrete steps.
The White House said in a statement on Saturday after Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that they and Kim will strive “to see a nuclear free Korean Peninsula.” The statement said Xi and Trump “agreed that great progress has been made with respect to North Korea.”
Trump has frequently described a warm personal relationship with Kim, arguing that this rapport would help him succeed at a diplomatic breakthrough that has eluded US presidents since the 1950s.
In September Trump drew applause from a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally by describing “beautiful” letters he had exchanged with Kim, saying: “We fell in love, ok?“
Trump’s critics say such warm words have so far failed to yield concrete concessions from one of the world’s most authoritarian states.
Trump’s latest praise for Kim, in the formal setting of a summit with Moon, shows that he is still emphasizing his personal rapport despite stalled nuclear talks.
Moon said a second summit between Kim and Trump will prove to be the “most critical moment” for North Korea’s denuclearization.

Latest updates

Riyadh hackathon puts digital health under the microscope
0
Political tension escalates in Lebanon as insults and accusations fly
0
Trump wants Kim to know he likes him and will fulfil his wishes, S.Korean leader says
0
Saudi lab receives international accreditation
0
Ex-FBI head Comey drops challenge to US House panel subpoena
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.