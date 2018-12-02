You are here

  • Home
  • Style and strength meet on Saudi palace catwalk
﻿

Style and strength meet on Saudi palace catwalk

1 / 2
2 / 2
The theme of the collection was ‘Acceptance,’ which was the inspiration for the collection’s colors and designs. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 03 December 2018
Arab News
0

Style and strength meet on Saudi palace catwalk

  • Fashion can empower and inspire women, says princess at seasonal design showcase
Updated 03 December 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: A catwalk with massive floral decorations, smoke and fog machines, and even confetti cannons, provided a spectacular backdrop as the Saudi fashion house JINO showcased its 2018 fall and winter collection at the palace of Prince Talal bin Saud Al-Saud in Riyadh. The hour-long show on Saturday presented a variety of different pieces inspired by the latest seasonal trends.
Commenting on the event, Princess Noura bint Talal Al-Saud said: “This is our eighth show so far, but every show feels different. It always feels special. There is always more to achieve and more to show. And this collection is no different.”
The theme of the collection was “Acceptance,” which Princess Noura said was the inspiration for the collection’s colors and designs.
“We want every Saudi woman to love herself, love her body, and accept her own beauty. And that is what this collection is about at its core: Accepting ourselves and accepting others for who and what we are and what we look like.” Princess Noura said that the response to the show had been “amazing.”
“It is wonderful that our society has been so open and accepting of positive change without compromising any of our dearest values and traditions,” she said.
The collection featured an array of pieces, ranging from modern jackets, vests and coats, to traditional abayas and cloaks. Many of the garments used on-trend plaid. Designs for the abayas played with color, cut, material and style to create a vibrant, modern look.
Aljoharah Al-Sulaiteen, vice president and creative director of JINO, said: “The new collection is based on the season’s main streetwear trends, resulting in creations sporting mixed fabrics that render both bright and chic silhouettes with international appeal. Our strategy is to make every woman feel unique in her own style, which is why we produce every design in limited numbers.”
JINO was created 15 years ago by Princess Noura and Al-Sulaiteen to recreate the concept of Saudi traditional style. Today it is among the leading fashion houses in the Kingdom and internationally.
“Since its foundation, JINO has had contemporary women in mind,” said Princess Noura. “It is fashion that is designed by Saudi women for Saudi women.
“Fashion is an important tool to empower women and strengthen their role in our society as they feel more confident, especially with style that expresses the modern Saudi identity.
“That is our philosophy and with every new collection we try to implement it, working toward a national Saudi sustainable fashion sector in line with Vision 2030,” she said.

Topics: saudi fashion Princess Noura bint Talal Al-Saud Vision2030

Related

Special 0
Fashion
Saudi fashion label puts women in limelight
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Local designers to share the spotlight during second Saudi Fashion Week

'Different is brilliant'

Updated 02 December 2018
Arab News
0

'Different is brilliant'

  • The annual invitation-only event, held in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, brings together the trailblazers with the movers and shakers of the fashion industry
  • Kattan started with a line of five styles of false eyelashes, gradually expanding to a range of cosmetics, fragrances and soon skincare
Updated 02 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Iraqi-American Huda Kattan, founder and chief executive of Huda Beauty, spoke about how she started her billion-dollar beauty empire at Voices, an annual gathering for big thinkers organized by the Business of Fashion (BoF) in England on Friday.

The annual invitation-only event, held in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, brings together the trailblazers with the movers and shakers of the fashion industry along with entrepreneurs and inspiring people who are shaping the wider world.

While Kattan now has one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in the world, it wasn’t always easy. 

She was born and raised in Oklahoma City, where she said she stood out. 

“To be honest, I felt different. I was darker, hairier, my hair was unruly, my parents would speak loudly in Arabic across the hall. I was one of the only brown kids. My family were Muslim immigrants with very little money. We knew we didn’t fit in. It showed.” 

Kattan said she had an “identity crisis” after being fired from her first job out of college.

“I had no choice but to accept who I was. I wanted to be fully me, totally and utterly weird…. Being different challenges norms, but different is brilliant,” the influencer said.

“The crazy part about accepting yourself is that the conviction of not caring what people think allows them to accept you in return. The only people who enjoy happiness and success embrace their weirdness.”

Kattan, a Hollywood-trained makeup artist who has worked with celebrities such as Eva Longoria and Nicole Richie, launched her blog, hudabeauty.com, in 2010, eventually branching out to YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Kattan started with a line of five styles of false eyelashes, gradually expanding to a range of cosmetics, fragrances and soon skincare. Today, Huda Beauty is on track to do $400-million in retail sales this year. Kattan is the 60th most-followed person on Instagram with 30 million fans. Her company, started along with her sister, has become one of the fastest-growing beauty companies in the world, with distribution at global retailers from Sephora to Harrods and Selfridges.

“We became limitless and we weren’t chained to the beliefs of society. The impact was so profound our brand didn’t blossom — it boomed,” Kattan said. “We’re competing against conglomerates with billions of dollars, people telling us we didn’t have a chance. How did we not only compete but dominate with so little resources? We embraced our weirdness.”

Kattan joined a host of other inspiring speakers at the three-day event from Nov. 28-30, including celebrities and big names in the world of fashion and entrepreneurship such as designer Stella McCartney; Peter Smith, co-founder and CEO, Blockchain; Francesca Bellettini, president and CEO of Saint Laurent; South Sudanese model Adut Akech; and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, among others.

Related

0
Art & Culture
Alicia Keys to return to UAE for Dubai Jazz Festival
0
Fashion
The Jeweler of the Nile: Azza Fahmy brings Middle Eastern style to London

Latest updates

US condemns Iran missile test
0
Yasir Shah out to make Test cricket history in crucial Abu Dhabi decider against New Zealand
0
In praise of Tyson Fury, a champion by virtue of making it into the ring
0
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince arrives in Algeria as part of Arab tour
0
S&P: Abu Dhabi economic growth set for ‘steady’ rise
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.