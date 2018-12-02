Style and strength meet on Saudi palace catwalk

RIYADH: A catwalk with massive floral decorations, smoke and fog machines, and even confetti cannons, provided a spectacular backdrop as the Saudi fashion house JINO showcased its 2018 fall and winter collection at the palace of Prince Talal bin Saud Al-Saud in Riyadh. The hour-long show on Saturday presented a variety of different pieces inspired by the latest seasonal trends.
Commenting on the event, Princess Noura bint Talal Al-Saud said: “This is our eighth show so far, but every show feels different. It always feels special. There is always more to achieve and more to show. And this collection is no different.”
The theme of the collection was “Acceptance,” which Princess Noura said was the inspiration for the collection’s colors and designs.
“We want every Saudi woman to love herself, love her body, and accept her own beauty. And that is what this collection is about at its core: Accepting ourselves and accepting others for who and what we are and what we look like.” Princess Noura said that the response to the show had been “amazing.”
“It is wonderful that our society has been so open and accepting of positive change without compromising any of our dearest values and traditions,” she said.
The collection featured an array of pieces, ranging from modern jackets, vests and coats, to traditional abayas and cloaks. Many of the garments used on-trend plaid. Designs for the abayas played with color, cut, material and style to create a vibrant, modern look.
Aljoharah Al-Sulaiteen, vice president and creative director of JINO, said: “The new collection is based on the season’s main streetwear trends, resulting in creations sporting mixed fabrics that render both bright and chic silhouettes with international appeal. Our strategy is to make every woman feel unique in her own style, which is why we produce every design in limited numbers.”
JINO was created 15 years ago by Princess Noura and Al-Sulaiteen to recreate the concept of Saudi traditional style. Today it is among the leading fashion houses in the Kingdom and internationally.
“Since its foundation, JINO has had contemporary women in mind,” said Princess Noura. “It is fashion that is designed by Saudi women for Saudi women.
“Fashion is an important tool to empower women and strengthen their role in our society as they feel more confident, especially with style that expresses the modern Saudi identity.
“That is our philosophy and with every new collection we try to implement it, working toward a national Saudi sustainable fashion sector in line with Vision 2030,” she said.
