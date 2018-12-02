Health Ministry says 91% AIDS cases treated in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry has revealed that 91% of patients suffering with AIDS had their cases detected and have been treated.
The achievement makes the Kingdom one of the first countries in the region to implement the “Nineteen Strategy for the Eradication of HIV” and its achievement towards total elimination in 2030.
The ministry pointed out that an important shift has been made in our societies to deal with this disease, especially in the implementation of campaigns and programs in services in different levels of health care.
The remarks were made during a special workshop held by the National Program for fighting HIV at the ministry headquarters on Sunday, on the occasion of World AIDS Day.
The ministry the importance of applying its policies which are aimed at expanding the detection of HIV cases and providing early treatment by antibiotics to fight the source of infection.
All this happens while protecting the privacy of the patient’s information and identity.
